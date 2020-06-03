TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracing

Belmont Park returns to racing without fans

Print

Scenes from Belmont Park as horse racing returns on June 3, 2020, without fans allowed in the venue for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Jockey Reylu Gutierrez, riding Star of the West,
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jockey Reylu Gutierrez, riding Star of the West, wins the first race in an empty racetrack during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Pony Boys prepare for the first race during
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Pony Boys prepare for the first race during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Jockeys ride out on their horses during the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jockeys ride out on their horses during the first race at the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Jockey Reylu Gutierrez, riding Star of the West,
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jockey Reylu Gutierrez, riding Star of the West, prepares for an interview after winning the first race in an empty racetrack during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Cameraman Bryan Vasquez, eats his lunch in an
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Cameraman Bryan Vasquez, eats his lunch in an empty clubhouse during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses run the track in an empty stadium
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Horses run the track in an empty stadium during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses race during the first race at the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Horses race during the first race at the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Jockeys ride out on their horses during the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jockeys ride out on their horses during the first race at the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses run the track in an empty stadium
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Horses run the track in an empty stadium during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Jockeys ride out on their horses during the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jockeys ride out on their horses during the first race at the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses run the track in an empty stadium
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Horses run the track in an empty stadium during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses run the track in an empty stadium
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Horses run the track in an empty stadium during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses run the track in an empty stadium
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Horses run the track in an empty stadium during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses race during the first race at the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Horses race during the first race at the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants president and CEO John Mara watches training Giants open team facilities
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running Source: Jets won't hold mandatory minicamp
NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Report: NBA expected to resume season with 22 teams
An empty Citi Field is seen on March Yankees, Mets update coronavirus ticket policy through May
New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson Jets' statement on protests: We must work together for change
The Islanders' Bryan Trottier with the Stanley Cup Bryan Trottier's day with the Stanley Cup in 1980
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search