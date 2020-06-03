Scenes from Belmont Park as horse racing returns on June 3, 2020, without fans allowed in the venue for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Jockey Reylu Gutierrez, riding Star of the West, wins the first race in an empty racetrack during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Pony Boys prepare for the first race during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Jockeys ride out on their horses during the first race at the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Jockey Reylu Gutierrez, riding Star of the West, prepares for an interview after winning the first race in an empty racetrack during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Cameraman Bryan Vasquez, eats his lunch in an empty clubhouse during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Horses run the track in an empty stadium during the first day of racing at Belmont Raceway, in Elmont, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

