This year’s Triple Crown series will start, not finish, with the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes.

NYRA announced on Tuesday a shorter version of the traditional last leg of horse racing’s premier series will be run on June 20, albeit without fans in the giant Belmont Park grandstand in deference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will part of Belmont’s delayed spring/summer meet, which NYRA announced will begin on June 3. The 25-day meet will run through July 12.

This year’s Belmont Stakes, originally scheduled for June 6, will now be more of a sprinter’s delight at one and one-eighths miles rather than its traditional, stamina-testing, one and one-half miles, the only time the thoroughbreds run that distance.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” NYRA president and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a statement. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020.”

The Kentucky Derby, typically Triple Crown’s first leg, had already been re-scheduled for Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville instead of the 146th running taking place on May 2 as originally planned.

On Saturday, which was supposed to be the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the race is now scheduled for Oct. 3.

It will be the first time in Triple Crown history that the Belmont Stakes will be run first. The race has been dubbed “Test of the Champion” for its one and one-half mile distance, which was established in 1926.

The change in the Triple Crown scheduling necessitated the switch to the shorter, nine-furlong distance. The Kentucky Derby is run at one and one-quarter miles. The Belmont Stakes was contested at one and one-eighths miles in 1893-94, when it was run at Morris Park Racecourse.

Thirteen Triple Crown champions have been crowned at Belmont, most recently Justify in 2018. In 2015, American Pharoah became the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978.

NBC Sports is planning three hours of live coverage from Belmont on June 20, with the $1 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes being one of six graded stakes at the track that day.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced horse racing could resume in New York State – without fans in the grandstands – on June 1.

“The resumption of live racing at Belmont Park on June 3, with all appropriate health and safety protocols in place, will support the hundreds of small businesses, family-owned farms and thousands of hourly workers who form the backbone of thoroughbred racing in New York,” O’Rourke said. “The return of live sports, especially New York institutions like the Belmont Stakes, is a welcome sign of progress that will bring some sense of normalcy back to our everyday lives.”

NYRA has not conducted live racing since its winter meet at Aqueduct was halted on March 15.

However, work has continued at Belmont Park.

Around 1,400 horses are currently on the 550-acre property with about 800 backstretch workers – almost 600 who live at Belmont Park – maintaining the training regimens.

Overall, around 1,200 people have been working at Belmont throughout the coronavirus outbreak and NYRA has told Cuomo that the resumption of live racing would add just 60 more workers, including camera operators, race stewards and gate crew.

Belmont Park is closed to non-essential personnel and some common areas on site have been closed to encourage social distancing.

All personnel entering Belmont Park are temperature screened and required to wear masks or other facial covering.

NYRA’s spring/summer meet was initially scheduled to open on April 24.