Belmont Park places Barn 37 under quarantine after suspected case of EHV-1

Scenes around Belmont Park in Elmont the week Friday June 19, 2020. Workouts before the Belmont Stakes Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
A barn worth of horses at Belmont Park received shelter-in-place orders on Saturday.

The New York Racing Association and the state’s Gaming Commission announced Belmont’s Barn 37 has been placed under a precautionary quarantine after a suspected case of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) developed in Freudnme, a 4-year-old colt.

NYRA reported none of the other 36 horses in the barn have developed fever or exhibited symptoms thus far.

All of the barn’s horses will be monitored daily for fever and other signs of illness and the length of the quarantine will be determined after the test results are known.

Horses with EHV-1 can develop neurological and respiratory issues and the disease can lead to abortions and neonatal deaths. The neurological symptoms can also be fatal.

The incubation period can be as quick as 24 hours or as long as a week.

Freudnme last raced at Finger Lakes Racetrack on Wednesday, finishing second in the Ontario County Stakes. NYRA reported the Chris Englehart-trained New York bred exhibited fever and neurological symptoms on Saturday morning and immediately began veterinary treatments.

The 37 horses in Barn 37 will not be permitted to enter races or train among Belmont’s general horse population during the initial quarantine period. Asymptomatic horses in the barn will have isolated training hours following the closure of the training track.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced NYRA to delay its spring/summer meet at Belmont until June 3 after the remainder of the winter meet at Aqueduct was cancelled on March 15.

No fans or owners are being allowed at Belmont.

NYRA’s 40-day summer meet at Saratoga Race Course is scheduled to begin on July 16. No fans or owners will be allowed at that bucolic track to start the meet but those conditions may relax based on state guidelines.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John's and MLB.

