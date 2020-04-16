Where, when or if the Belmont Stakes, typically the third race in thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, is run this year is in question after the New York Racing Association announced on Thursday the opening of the spring/summer meet at Belmont Park will be delayed because of COVID-19.

“We are working closely with the New York State Gaming Commission and public health officials to determine a timeline for the resumption of live racing at Belmont Park,” NYRA CEO and President Dave O'Rourke said in a statement. “The health and safety of our racing community is paramount, and any decisions or necessary adjustments to the racing schedule and operations must reflect that priority.”

The Belmont meet was scheduled to begin on April 24 and the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes is scheduled for June 6. NYRA indicated it is still considering its options for the 1 1/2-mile Test of Champions, including shifting the race to a later date.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution and American tradition,” O'Rourke said. “We are committed to running the race in 2020 and aim to deliver an announcement in the very near future.”

The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs has already been postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5.

The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel in the Triple Crown, is scheduled for May 16 and the Maryland Jockey Club has not announced whether that race is still on for that date. It did cancel any infield activities at Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness.

The Belmont meet was scheduled to end on July 12 before NYRA shifted racing to Saratoga for its traditional summer meet. So, running the Belmont Stakes in upstate New York could be a possibility.

The Belmont Stakes was last run at a track other than Belmont Park in 1967. Aqueduct hosted the race from 1963-67 while Belmont Park was renovated.

It has been contested every year since 1867 except for 1911-12, when an anti-gambling law sidelined the Belmont Stakes.

NYRA halted its most recent meet of live racing at Aqueduct on March 15. On April 1, NYRA announced the cancellation of the remainder of Aqueduct’s winter meet as well as Aqueduct’s spring meet, which was scheduled for April 2-19.

“I'd like to thank New York's horsemen and the backstretch community for their dedication and patience as we navigate these uncertain times together,” O’Rourke said.