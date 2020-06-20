TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
SportsHorseracingBelmont Stakes

2020 Belmont Stakes

Print

Scenes from the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Belmont Park in Elmont.

Employees watch a race during the Belmont Stakes
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Jockeys atop horses head out into an empty
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jockeys atop horses head out into an empty grandstand before an early race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A man watches a race during the Belmont
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

A man watches a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Employees watch a race during the Belmont Stakes
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Jockeys atop horses head out into an empty
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jockeys atop horses head out past an empty grandstand before an early race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Irad Ortiz, Jr. atop Happy Saver after winning
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Irad Ortiz, Jr. atop Happy Saver after winning the fifth race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Bugler Sam Grossman practices before a race during
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Bugler Sam Grossman practices before a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Trainer Eddie Barker watches a race during the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Trainer Eddie Barker watches a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

An employee uses a hose to clear dust
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

An employee uses a hose to clear dust ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Employees watch a race during the Belmont Stakes
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Bugler Sam Grossman practices before a race during
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Bugler Sam Grossman practices ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Employees watch a race during the Belmont Stakes
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Employees watch a race during the Belmont Stakes
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a Lennon: Rules, format changes become poker chips in MLB negotiations
Citi Field sits empty on March 16 after Mets, Yankees to move training to NYC, Cuomo says
The Belmont Stakes is back, but this year Belmont Stakes returns for 2020 with no fans
A general view of Amalie Arena during the Lightning shut down facility after multiple positive COVID-19 tests
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the Rangers celebrates his Most of Rangers' European players to return next week
NYRA race caller and track announcer John Imbriale. NYRA race-caller Imbriale will make Triple Crown debut at Belmont
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search