Scenes from the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Belmont Park in Elmont.

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Jockeys atop horses head out into an empty grandstand before an early race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A man watches a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Jockeys atop horses head out past an empty grandstand before an early race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Irad Ortiz, Jr. atop Happy Saver after winning the fifth race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Bugler Sam Grossman practices before a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Trainer Eddie Barker watches a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

An employee uses a hose to clear dust ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Bugler Sam Grossman practices ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Employees watch a race ahead of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020.