Belmont Stakes 2020 time, TV info and other things you need to know
The 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes
When: Saturday, June 20
Post time: 5:42 p.m.
TV: Ch. 4, 2:45 p.m.
Changes because of COVID-19
Pushed back from June 6
First leg of Triple Crown, not the last leg as usual
Will be run at 1 1/8 miles instead of 1 1/2 miles
Purse will be $1 million, rather than $1.5 million
No fans will be admitted
Field size
Eight (with ninth horse possible)
Confirmed:
Dr Post (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)
Farmington Road (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Javier Castellano)
Jungle Runner (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez)
Max Player (Trainer: Linda Rice; Jockey: Joel Rosario)
Pneumatic (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.)
Sole Volante (Trainer: Patrick Biancone; Jockey: Luca Panici)
Tap It to Win (Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: John Velazquez)
Tiz the Law (Trainer: Barclay Tagg; Jockey: Manny Franco)
Possible:
Modernist (Trainer: Bill Mott; Jockey: Junior Alvarado)
Rest of the Triple Crown schedule
Kentucky Derby – Sept. 5 (Postponed from May 2)
Preakness – Oct. 3 (Postponed from May 16)
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.