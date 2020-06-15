The 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes

When: Saturday, June 20

Post time: 5:42 p.m.

TV: Ch. 4, 2:45 p.m.

Changes because of COVID-19

Pushed back from June 6

First leg of Triple Crown, not the last leg as usual

Will be run at 1 1/8 miles instead of 1 1/2 miles

Purse will be $1 million, rather than $1.5 million

No fans will be admitted

Field size

Eight (with ninth horse possible)

Confirmed:

Dr Post (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

Farmington Road (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Javier Castellano)

Jungle Runner (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez)

Max Player (Trainer: Linda Rice; Jockey: Joel Rosario)

Pneumatic (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.)

Sole Volante (Trainer: Patrick Biancone; Jockey: Luca Panici)

Tap It to Win (Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: John Velazquez)

Tiz the Law (Trainer: Barclay Tagg; Jockey: Manny Franco)

Possible:

Modernist (Trainer: Bill Mott; Jockey: Junior Alvarado)

Rest of the Triple Crown schedule

Kentucky Derby – Sept. 5 (Postponed from May 2)

Preakness – Oct. 3 (Postponed from May 16)