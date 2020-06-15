TODAY'S PAPER
Belmont Stakes 2020 time, TV info and other things you need to know

The stands remain empty as exercise riders and horses train in the early morning at Belmont Park on June 1. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes

When: Saturday, June 20

Post time: 5:42 p.m.

TV: Ch. 4, 2:45 p.m.

Changes because of COVID-19

Pushed back from June 6

First leg of Triple Crown, not the last leg as usual

Will be run at 1 1/8 miles instead of 1 1/2 miles

Purse will be $1 million, rather than $1.5 million

No fans will be admitted

Field size 

Eight (with ninth horse possible)

Confirmed:

Dr Post (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

Farmington Road (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Javier Castellano)

Jungle Runner (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez)

Max Player (Trainer: Linda Rice; Jockey: Joel Rosario)

Pneumatic (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.)

Sole Volante (Trainer: Patrick Biancone; Jockey: Luca Panici)

Tap It to Win (Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: John Velazquez)

Tiz the Law (Trainer: Barclay Tagg; Jockey: Manny Franco)

Possible:

Modernist (Trainer: Bill Mott; Jockey: Junior Alvarado)

Rest of the Triple Crown schedule

Kentucky Derby – Sept. 5 (Postponed from May 2)

Preakness – Oct. 3 (Postponed from May 16)

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

