Tiz the Law pulls away in 152nd Belmont Stakes to win Triple Crown opener

Tiz the Law, with Manuel Franco riding, wins

Tiz the Law, with Manuel Franco riding, wins first place in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Favorite Tiz the Law won Saturday’s 152nd running of the $1 million Belmont Stakes – contested at 1 1/8 miles and as the first leg of the Triple Crown, not the last – becoming the first New York-bred horse since 1882 to win the race.

It also marked the first Belmont Stakes win for trainer Barclay Tagg, 82, who nearly won a Triple Crown with Funny Cide in 2003 before finishing third to Empire Maker at the rain-soaked Belmont.

This continues Tiz the Law’s winning streak after he won the Grade 1, 1 1/8-mile Florida Derby on March 28 and the Grade 3 1 1/16-mile Holy Bull at Gulfstream on Feb.1. Tagg has kept Tiz the Law training at Belmont during the long, forced layoff since his last race.

Tiz the Law, breaking from the eighth post at 4-5, bested Dr Post by four lengths in 1:46.53. Max Player was third and Pneumatic ran fourth.

Tiz the Law followed the early speed, Tap It to Win and Fore Left, into the lone turn then pulled away coming into the homestretch.

The Belmont Stakes marked the first major sporting event in New York since the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down the sports world in March.

The race, originally set for June 6, was shortened from its usual marathon 1 1/2-mile full lap around Belmont’s main track to account for the coronavirus-caused upheaval in the horse racing calendar and training schedules.

The Triple Crown series, typically run over five weeks, is now on pause until the rescheduled Kentucky Derby, postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5. The Preakness, originally scheduled for May 16, will cap the Triple Crown on Oct. 3.

Perhaps fans will be at Churchill Downs or Pimlico Race Course for those races later this year. Health and government officials will determine that.

But, on Saturday, the cavernous Belmont Park grandstand was essentially empty, save for track employees and the limited media on site.

