Audible, third in the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, will not run in the Belmont Stakes on June 9, drf.com reported on Friday.

Trainer Todd Pletcher said Audible has not been training impressively.

WinStar Farm co-owns Triple Crown hopeful Justify and Audible, but CEO Elliott Walden said it was Pletcher’s decision and unrelated to the common ownership.

Justify will try to become the 13th Triple Crown winner at Belmont.

Pletcher also trains Noble Indy, co-owned by WinStar and Mike Repole, and said he is a Belmont possibility after a strong workout Friday. Noble Indy could be a pacesetter for closer Vino Rosso, also co-owned by Repole, a Nassau County resident.