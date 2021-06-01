Trainer Doug O’Neill knows this isn’t horse racing’s shining moment. Medina Spirit, who won the Kentucky Derby only to fail a drug test, won’t line up at the starting gate at the Belmont States on Saturday. And Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, the sport’s biggest name, won’t have a horse in the race, since he’s temporarily suspended from New York racetracks.

There’s just no escaping any of that — Baffert has even been lampooned on "Saturday Night Live" — but there is, at least, a chance to course correct. O’Neill, whose horse, Hot Rod Charlie, is the third betting choice in a field of eight at 7-2 morning line odds and drew the No. 4 post position at the Belmont Stakes draw on Tuesday morning, could be one of the keys to a changing script. Well, at least for a day.

"I do think this sport could use some more stories of the connections between horse and human and how, like in the Derby, there were like 250 people there all because of Charlie," O’Neill said. "Charlie brought all these people together, so you know horses are amazing. They’re mirrors of us and we said it all the time, if you give them love, they gave it right back to you. I think these are the stories that we don’t really talk about a lot."

The 2-1 favorite, Essential Quality, got the second post position, and 15-1 long shot Bourbonic got the coveted first post (24 horses have won from that post since 1905, more than any other position). Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher will have three horses in the race: Bourbonic, Known Agenda (6-1, in the sixth post) and Overtook (20-1, 8). Pletcher is the only trainer running a horse who calls Belmont his home track.

Preakness winner Rombauer is a 3-1 shot and will be running out of the third post.

As for Hot Rod Charlie, he has something of a fan following. He’s partially owned by Boat Racing, LLC, a group of five former fraternity brothers who came together to dip their toe in the O’Neill family business. O’Neill’s nephew, Patrick, is in that group, and part of Hot Rod Charlie’s winnings are going to honor the memory of Doug’s brother and Patrick’s father, Dave. The group has committed one-sixth of their winnings to the Melanoma Research Alliance, the disease which claimed Dave’s life, according to Horse Racing Nation. They already donated one-sixth of the earnings from the $300,000 purse Charlie won by finishing third at the Kentucky Derby.

"It’s already emotional being here and to be connected to a horse that could win, it would be super emotional," O’Neill said. "Win, lose or draw, Charlie’s connected a lot of us back together and it’s been a great ride."

O’Neill said his horse has gotten stronger since the Derby, though he understands that the race very likely goes through Essential Quality.

"I think he’s put on weight," O’Neill said of Hot Rod Charlie. "No doubt about it, 3-year-olds are still growing, so I think he’s getting a little taller, a little stronger and hopefully, we’ll see that on Saturday. He definitely looks like even more of a man than he did five weeks ago."

There’s also never any discounting a Pletcher horse. He’s won the Belmont three times: Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

"He’s been doing great," Pletcher said of his best shot, Known Agenda. "I’m really pleased with him. He’s had perfect preparation since the Derby. Everything is going according to plan, so we’re very happy … I think he’s sitting on a very good race."