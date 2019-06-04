Tacitus, the 9-5 morning-line favorite, has the outside post in a field of 10 for Saturday’s 151st Belmont Stakes. Preakness winner War of Will (post 9) is the 2-1 second choice. Tuesday's draw at Citi Field created no surprises or controversy, a welcome rarity in a wild Triple Crown series.

Once the horses were matched with the numbers, there were plenty of good lines. Dale Romans, trainer of 12-1 shot Everfast, has no filters, and he fired the first zinger. The target was master of ceremonies Andy Serling, the New York Racing Association’s lead handicapper.

Romans: “Andy, I want to challenge you not to ask any of us how our horses are doing and what we think of our posts.”

Serling took aim at Bill Mott, Tacitus’ trainer. He also trains Country House, the 65-1 shot who was moved up to first in the Derby when Maximum Security was disqualified. Mott would have much preferred to get his first Derby trophy on the track, not in the stewards’ room. Country House skipped the Preakness with a cough and isn’t in the Belmont. Backstretch sources say other horses haven’t been bugging him about his Derby “triumph.”

Serling: “Bill, have you gotten used to being embarrassed to win the Derby?”

Mott: “I’m getting used to it. I’m trying.” Mark Casse, War of Will’s trainer, sympathized. “I actually felt bad for Bill,” Casse said. “I knew he was going to get in a lot of trouble.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.