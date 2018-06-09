How the Triple Crown winners did in the Belmont Stakes:

2018: JUSTIFY led wire to wire and won by 1 3⁄4 lengths over Gronkowski

2015: AMERICAN PHAROAH led wire to wire and was never threatened in a 5 1⁄2-length romp.

1978: AFFIRMED dueled with archrival Alydar for about the final five-eighths of a mile and beat him by a head.

1977: SEATTLE SLEW led all the way and won by four lengths.

1973: SECRETARIAT, pulled away from Sham on the backstretch and won by 31 lengths in 2:24, still a world record for 1 1⁄2 miles.

1948: CITATION led the field of seven from the start to win by eight lengths.

1946: ASSAULT was third with about an eighth-mile remaining, but charged to victory by three lengths in a seven-horse field.

1943: COUNT FLEET got no competition from two rivals and won by 25 lengths.

1941: WHIRLAWAY opened a seven-length lead at midpoint, then finished in hand for a 2 1⁄2-length win in a four-horse field.

1937: WAR ADMIRAL took an early lead and held it for a three-length win in a seven-horse field.

1935: OMAHA overtook Firethorn in the stretch and won by 1 1⁄2 lengths in a field of four.

1930: GALLANT FOX led almost all the way and won by three lengths in a four-horse field.

1919: SIR BARTON beat only two rivals, winning by five lengths.