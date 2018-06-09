TODAY'S PAPER
Belmont Stakes: How they won the third leg of the Triple Crown

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, crosses the

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, crosses the finish line to claim the Triple Crown after the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Newsday Staff
How the Triple Crown winners did in the Belmont Stakes:

2018: JUSTIFY led wire to wire and won by 1 3⁄4 lengths over Gronkowski

2015: AMERICAN PHAROAH led wire to wire and was never threatened in a 5 1⁄2-length romp.

1978: AFFIRMED dueled with archrival Alydar for about the final five-eighths of a mile and beat him by a head.

1977: SEATTLE SLEW led all the way and won by four lengths.

1973: SECRETARIAT, pulled away from Sham on the backstretch and won by 31 lengths in 2:24, still a world record for 1 1⁄2 miles.

1948: CITATION led the field of seven from the start to win by eight lengths.

1946: ASSAULT was third with about an eighth-mile remaining, but charged to victory by three lengths in a seven-horse field.

1943: COUNT FLEET got no competition from two rivals and won by 25 lengths.

1941: WHIRLAWAY opened a seven-length lead at midpoint, then finished in hand for a 2 1⁄2-length win in a four-horse field.

1937: WAR ADMIRAL took an early lead and held it for a three-length win in a seven-horse field.

1935: OMAHA overtook Firethorn in the stretch and won by 1 1⁄2 lengths in a field of four.

1930: GALLANT FOX led almost all the way and won by three lengths in a four-horse field.

1919: SIR BARTON beat only two rivals, winning by five lengths.

