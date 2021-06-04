Richard Kessel has attended the Belmont Stakes every year since 1972. So he has seen so many of the greats run around in front of him.

"I’ve been there when there were over a hundred thousand people there," said Kessel, the chairman of the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, a sponsor of the race. "I’ve been there in the rain. It’s a great feeling. I saw Affirmed, Alydar, all these different horses, Secretariat, Seattle Slew."

The Merrick resident will be there again Saturday at Belmont Park. A Triple Crown won’t be on the line in the 153rd running and there are expected to be only 11,000 or so on hand because of the fallout from the pandemic.

But Belmont is back as the third leg, in its usual calendar place, and at its usual 1 1/2-mile distance after last year’s COVID-caused machinations.

"Even with this limited crowd, I think there’s going to be a lot of noise and a lot of excitement there," Kessel said in front of the Garden City Hotel Friday after he and other Nassau and NYRA officials spoke at a news conference regarding the event.

Eight horses will try to pass the "Test of the Champion." Essential Quality, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished fourth, was established as the 2-1 morning-line favorite earlier this week, running from the second post position.

Trainer Brad Cox sees Essential Quality having the essential qualities to win at Belmont.

"He ran what I thought was a winning race in the Derby," Cox said. "… I’m confident that he can handle the mile and a half. Just based off his works and his races, he’s very steady and doesn’t seem to get tired."

Preakness winner Rombauer (3-1) will race out of the third post. The 3 year old beat Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after finishing first in the Derby. But Flavien Plat won’t be Rombauer’s jockey again, having moved on Hot Rod Charlie (7-2), the Derby’s third-place finisher.

. Plat’s replacement is in the Hall of Fame and owns two Belmont Stakes victories. John Velazquez was free with Medina Spirit not participating in the Belmont, after his trainer, Bob Baffert, was suspended by NYRA..

"This has been Johnny’s home track for 25-plus years, and he’s very familiar with this race and the way it plays, out," Rombauer trainer Michael McCarthy said.

Rock Your World, trained by John Sadler, was at 9-2 after a rough trip in the Derby, in which he finished 17th.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has Known Agenda (6-1), Bourbonic (15-1) and Overlook (20-1) in the field. But Known Agenda’s jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr., was thrown Thursday in a race at Belmont. He’s expected to miss two weeks, although no fractures were found. His replacement will be revealed Saturday.

So what horse does Kessel like? Try Essential Quality.

"I think it’ll win," Kessel said. "But don’t bet your house on it."