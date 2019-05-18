TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracingBelmont Stakes

Why the Belmont Stakes will still matter

 To serious fans, the 151st Belmont Stakes will be more than just a 1½-mile lap of North America's biggest racetrack. It's always a signature day at Belmont Park and a banquet for handicappers.

Elmont, N.Y.: Jockey Ron Turcotte aboard Secretariat looks

Elmont, N.Y.: Jockey Ron Turcotte aboard Secretariat looks behind for the other horses on his way to a 31-lengths victory in the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on June 9, 1973, to complete the first Triple Crown in 25 years. Over 69,000 spectators in the grandstand witnessed history being made. Photo Credit: Newsday/Joe Dombroski

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
Print

    BALTIMORE – When a horse wins the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, the public and the mainstream media obsess over the Triple Crown. When there’s no possibility of a sweep, most people who watch three races a year assume that the Belmont Stakes doesn’t matter.

      For the first time since 1996, the Derby winner skipped the Preakness. Country House, who inherited the victory when Maximum Security was disqualified, began coughing shortly after the Derby. Trainer Bill Mott ruled out of the Preakness, and he’ll also skip the Belmont.

    To serious fans, the 151st “Test of the Champion” on Long Island will be more than just a 1½-mile lap of North America’s biggest racetrack. It’s always a signature day at Belmont Park and a banquet for handicappers.

Baffert picks son over Belmont

     Mr. Triple Crown, Bob Baffert, freely admits he doesn’t call the shots in his family. The one who does is “the warden, the boss,” as he affectionately called his wife, Jill, Thursday on Pimlico’s backstretch.

      Their son, Bode, is graduating eighth grade June 7, the eve of the Belmont. The man who hoisted the Triple Crown trophy twice in the previous four years will not be at the Triple Crown finale.” He’ll be with Jill in Southern California watching a rite of passage of a boy whom America has seen grow up in the winner’s circle.

      “Can I go to the Belmont?” Bob asked Jill.

       “You’re not going to the Belmont,” she said with mock sternness.

       Baffert will ship stakes runners to Elmont with assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes. “Jimmy will take care of things there,” Baffert said. “This is our last classic.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Could Jets, Peyton Manning be a GM match?
The 1969 Mets' pitching staff included, from left, Seaver had lots of talented arms around him on '69 Mets
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks to the Glauber: Former exec says Jets made 'an obvious play'
Gio Urshela of the Yankees is congratulated by Urshela's walk-off hit caps Yanks' rally in ninth
James Paxton of the Yankees delivers a pitch Paxton could return during upcoming road trip
Jacob deGrom of the Mets reacts against the Mickey Callaway on the hot seat?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search