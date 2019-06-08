TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracingBelmont Stakes

At Belmont, many are looking racetrack-ready

Beth Pontius with her husband, Andrew Clark, and

Beth Pontius with her husband, Andrew Clark, and her mother, Elaine Diefenderfer, at Belmont Park on Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday/Craig Schneider

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

All was right with the world at Belmont Park on Saturday morning. The sun was shining on the sprawling track, with not a hint of rain in the forecast.

People, laughing and smiling, strolled off LIRR trains that were running on time. Many were dressed in summer clothes, with women wearing brightly colored floppy hats and fascinators. Some men wore pastel-colored blazers and bow ties.

And as the parking lot started to fill and the song "God Bless America" floated in the warm air, Elaine Diefenderfer, 70, of Maryland, had a foolproof method of coming out a winner.

“It’s our secret bet,” she said of her plans for the big race. “We bet $2 on every horse in the Belmont Stakes. We always come out a winner.”

Her son-in-law, Andrew Clark, 43, of Washington, D.C., said he disagreed with that plan because it took the risk out of betting.

“I won’t place that bet for her,” he said.

His wife, Beth Pontius, 37, said coming to the Belmont was part of the birthday presents for her mother. They had already taken her to the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness this year.

“The hard part has been coming up with a different outfit for each race,” Pontius said.

Speaking of spiffy sartorial choices, Vinny Blond and his wife, Brittany, were looking racetrack-ready in their outfits.

Vinny Blond, 28, had a green "mint Julep" bow tie, which nattily set off his light green blazer.

Brittany Blond, 27, had a set of white pearls accenting the collar of her yellow and white dress, and a cream-colored fascinator that had a whimsical, wispy quality.

The couple came down from Saratoga Springs, where they are horse-racing regulars. “I love to watch the people and what they’re wearing,” she said. “He’s more the betting guy.”

Her husband agreed, adding that this day was filled with “big name” horses. He’s looking to lay some money down on Thunder Snow in the Met Mile race.

Vinny Blond said he expected to spend a couple of hundred bucks Saturday. But that, of course, will be offset by all the money he expects to win.

 Ten minutes before the third race of the day, Sam Grossman played the traditional “Call to the Post” the 30-second tune summoning the horses to the starting line.

Grossman, who lived in Huntington before retiring to Florida, has been a professional bugler at the Belmont Stakes since 1993. He officially retired from the post last year but officials requested he make an appearance at this year’s race, which happened to fall on his birthday.

“It’s the greatest blessing of my life that I get to do this,” he said.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer speaks to the Giants' Latimer helps hometown after tornadoes
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard passes during practice for Popper: If KD spurns Knicks, Kawhi is a solid option
Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie sets to snap Glauber: For DeOssie, long snapping is long-term job
Orioles catcher Ellie Hendricks and pitcher Pete Richert Martin's bunt in 1969 World Series still controversial
Jets chairman Christopher Johnson, left, and coach Adam Glauber: Douglas was Jets' guy all along
Cletus Seldin of Shirley fights Zab Judah of LI's Seldin stops Judah in 11th round
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search