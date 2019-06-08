All was right with the world at Belmont Park on Saturday morning. The sun was shining on the sprawling track, with not a hint of rain in the forecast.

People, laughing and smiling, strolled off LIRR trains that were running on time. Many were dressed in summer clothes, with women wearing brightly colored floppy hats and fascinators. Some men wore pastel-colored blazers and bow ties.

And as the parking lot started to fill and the song "God Bless America" floated in the warm air, Elaine Diefenderfer, 70, of Maryland, had a foolproof method of coming out a winner.

“It’s our secret bet,” she said of her plans for the big race. “We bet $2 on every horse in the Belmont Stakes. We always come out a winner.”

Her son-in-law, Andrew Clark, 43, of Washington, D.C., said he disagreed with that plan because it took the risk out of betting.

“I won’t place that bet for her,” he said.

His wife, Beth Pontius, 37, said coming to the Belmont was part of the birthday presents for her mother. They had already taken her to the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness this year.

“The hard part has been coming up with a different outfit for each race,” Pontius said.

Speaking of spiffy sartorial choices, Vinny Blond and his wife, Brittany, were looking racetrack-ready in their outfits.

Vinny Blond, 28, had a green "mint Julep" bow tie, which nattily set off his light green blazer.

Brittany Blond, 27, had a set of white pearls accenting the collar of her yellow and white dress, and a cream-colored fascinator that had a whimsical, wispy quality.

The couple came down from Saratoga Springs, where they are horse-racing regulars. “I love to watch the people and what they’re wearing,” she said. “He’s more the betting guy.”

Her husband agreed, adding that this day was filled with “big name” horses. He’s looking to lay some money down on Thunder Snow in the Met Mile race.

Vinny Blond said he expected to spend a couple of hundred bucks Saturday. But that, of course, will be offset by all the money he expects to win.

Ten minutes before the third race of the day, Sam Grossman played the traditional “Call to the Post” the 30-second tune summoning the horses to the starting line.

Grossman, who lived in Huntington before retiring to Florida, has been a professional bugler at the Belmont Stakes since 1993. He officially retired from the post last year but officials requested he make an appearance at this year’s race, which happened to fall on his birthday.

“It’s the greatest blessing of my life that I get to do this,” he said.