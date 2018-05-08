TODAY'S PAPER
Gronkowski the colt is coming to America

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
Gronkowski the colt is coming to America after all.

His former trainer in England, Jeremy Noseda, tweeted Tuesday that Phoenix Thoroughbreds had taken him from his stable and will ship Gronkowski to New York-based Chad Brown. The plan is to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

Gronkowski spiked a fever last month, which canceled travel plans to Louisville to race in last Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

