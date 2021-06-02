This may be John Imbriale’s second year calling the Belmont Stakes, but after 41 years in the business, it’s his first time ever getting to call it like this.

There will be people in the stands, unlike last year, and the race will return to its full, grueling length — 1 ½ miles. It’ll also resume its rightful place as the third and final leg of the Triple Crown. For a man who’s waited more than four decades for a chance like this— and honestly, he said, he didn’t really think it would ever happen — Saturday, June 5, is the continuous culmination of a career and life spread among New York’s three racetracks.

His binoculars are ready.

"It’s going to be great," said Imbriale, 66, of Long Beach. "Having people be there — whatever the number might be, 10,000 — you just hope they make as much noise as if there were many, many more people there. We can really hear it as the horses are coming up to the gate."

But after that? "We tune it out."

And that’s because there’s plenty on the line during those feverish two-minutes plus. Imbriale recalled hoping there wasn’t a glare as the horses came into the stretch last year, when Tiz the Law won the 1 1/8 miles by 3 ¾ lengths (the clouds cooperated). And though his introduction as primary race caller and track announcer at Belmont, Aqueduct and Saratoga has been anything but customary, he’s managed to enjoy it all.

That partially has to do with it’s been such a long time coming. Imbriale got his start in 1979, after winning an announcer’s contest held by the Daily News. He ended up working in the NYRA press office and in 1990 became a backup announcer to several of NYRA’s storied racecallers, including Larry Collmus and Tom Durkin. And when legendary voices took the winter off, Imbriale easily slotted in, calling races at Aqueduct.

And then, in 2020, he got the promotion he didn't see coming.

"I never thought it was going to happen," Imbriale said. "That’s the kind of thing that’s going to happen when you’re 40, 45, not when you’re 65 . . . You never really think, after all these years, that you’re going to get that opportunity, so it was a thrill, a surprise, a little bit of a shock. You know, I still keep pinching myself knowing I’m calling the races at these three tracks."

All that time as a backup never quite compared to what he experienced last year, he said. And there’s every chance even that won’t measure up to this year. Or even to next year, which hopefully will mark an even greater return to normalcy.

In Imbriale’s case, though, every step has been nothing short of a dream come true.

"Sometimes you need to be reminded of that [dream], but once you get to where we are, the big weekend, you don’t," he said. "You don’t need to be reminded about the significance, the importance [of it]. And I try to make it fun as well, you know. This is the sport. I know people are betting their money and some people win and some people lose, but it should be an exciting, fun kind of event."