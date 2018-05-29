TODAY'S PAPER
Triple Crown hopeful Justify breezes effortlessly on Tuesday

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes holds Preakness Stakes and

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes holds Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner Justify as a crowd welcomes the horse back to Barn 33 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Sunday. Photo Credit: AP / Garry Jones

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
Trainer Bob Baffert watched Triple Crown hopeful Justify breeze 4 furlongs effortlessly in 46.80 seconds Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs.

“He was in a nice groove,” Baffert said. “American Pharoah looked like that. It’s what you want to see the week before the Belmont.”

Baffert said the undefeated colt would arrive at Belmont Park on June 6, three days before the 150th Belmont Stakes.

