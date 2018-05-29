Trainer Bob Baffert watched Triple Crown hopeful Justify breeze 4 furlongs effortlessly in 46.80 seconds Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs.

“He was in a nice groove,” Baffert said. “American Pharoah looked like that. It’s what you want to see the week before the Belmont.”

Baffert said the undefeated colt would arrive at Belmont Park on June 6, three days before the 150th Belmont Stakes.