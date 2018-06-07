TODAY'S PAPER
Justify prepares for Triple Crown try at Belmont

Justify, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, arrives at Belmont to try and capture the Triple Crown in Saturday's race.

Horses from the training during the morning light
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A horse gets ready to train at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Horses train at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bravazo trains at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A horse trains at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Hofburg trains at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

D. Wayne Lukas on his horse during the morning training session at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Horses train at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

D. Wayne Lukas on his horse during the morning training session at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A horse trains at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A horse trains at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Gronkowski trains at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Trainer Bob Baffert watches while Justify is groomed at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Justify walks the barn after his arrival at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

