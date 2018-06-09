Justify won the Belmont Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths on Saturday at Belmont Park and became the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown.

Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, became the first Triple Crown winner who didn’t run as a 2-year-old. He didn’t debut until Feb. 18 at Santa Anita. The latest that any of the first 12 thoroughbred immortals got started was Sept. 20, the date of Seattle Slew’s first race in 1976.

Slew’s Belmont triumph made him 8-for-8, the only horse to sweep the classics while undefeated. Justify entered Saturday 5-for-5, and no horse had ever done it in only his sixth start.

Smith, 52, became the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown.

In 2015, Baffert, 65, trained American Pharoah, who ran the table in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont, ending a Triple Crown drought that lasted 37 years since Affirmed in 1978. The only trainer with two Triple Crowns is Brooklyn native Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons, with Gallant Fox (1930) and his son Omaha (1935).

In the previous 11 runnings of the Belmont, American Pharoah was the only Preakness winner to repeat in Elmont. Starting with Jazil in 2006, Pharoah also was the only Belmont winner who didn’t skip the Preakness.

Soon after Justify arrived at Belmont Park on Wednesday afternoon, Baffert was asked if this campaign feels different than Pharoah’s did.

“Three years ago, we came in here to see if we could get it done,” he said. “This time around, it’s a different vibe because we know it can be done.

“This horse started his journey just four months ago, and he’s brought us along on his coattails. I’d like to see the horse win it for himself.”