This might not be the year and Max Player might not be the horse. But Linda Rice believes, with increasing opportunities, a female trainer eventually will win a Triple Crown race.

“There’s a lot more women training horses now than there were 100 years ago,” Rice said on Wednesday after the post position draw for Saturday’s 152nd running of the $1 million Belmont Stakes. “Chances are, given a little more time, sooner or later a woman will win this race."

The Rice-trained Max Player drew 15-1 morning-line odds and Post No. 3 — Rice wanted to be more toward the middle of the 10-horse field — but has just three career starts and has not raced since winning the Grade 3 Withers at Aqueduct on Feb. 1.

It will be the Wisconsin-born, New York-based Rice’s second Belmont Stakes entry and third in a Triple Crown race. In 2003, Rice’s Supervisor finished fifth in a six-horse field as Empire Maker ended Funny Cide’s Triple Crown bid at the rain-soaked Belmont. Rice’s Kid Cruz finished eighth at the Preakness in 2014.

Rice, 56, led NYRA’s winter meet with 40 victories at Aqueduct, the second straight year she’s been the meet’s leading trainer. She became the first woman to win a New York training title with 20 wins at Saratoga’s meet in 2009 and that marked the first training title for a woman at a major racing venue.

She earned her 2,000th career win at Aqueduct on Jan. 12, becoming the third female trainer after Kim Hammond and Kathleen O’Connell to reach that mark.

Last year, she was ranked 251st among the world’s trainers.

But only three of the world’s top 100 trainers are women and there are just five U.S. women among the top 500 trainers.“Horse racing right now, we’re just happy to be racing,” said Rice, a third-generation trainer. “Horse racing has gone through some difficult times, just like any other business in this economy with the pandemic. I’d like to see more women get the opportunity and, hopefully in time, they will.”

COVID-19 has forced significant changes to horse racing and the Triple Crown schedule. The Belmont Stakes, originally set for June 6, is being run as the series’ first leg for the first time instead of the last leg and at 1 1/8 miles instead of 1 1/2 miles. The Kentucky Derby has been moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 and the Preakness, the traditional middle leg, is now Oct. 3 instead of May 16.

Rice opted to keep Max Player in New York after the Withers, which was also 1 1/8 miles, hoping to run in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on April 4. But that race, along with the rest of NYRA’s winter meet after March 15, was canceled and the spring/summer meet at Belmont did not open until June 3. Still, Rice saw no advantage to shipping Max Player for the crowded Arkansas Derby on May 2.

“Sometimes, the best move is no move at all so we decided to stay at home, sit here and wait until the racing came back to us,” Rice said. “He’s not the type of horse that needs the lead. He’s a horse that’s already proven he can run a mile-and-an-eighth and further. I think that’s good to know going into a race like this that you’re not unsure of the distance. He lacks seasoning but we have to start somewhere.”

The Barclay Tagg-trained Tiz the Law is the 6-5 morning-line favorite and Rice said, “Probably everybody in America thinks Tiz the Law is going to be the horse to beat.”

“Max Player has trained well into the race,” Rice said. “It’s a matter of whether he can beat the likes of a horse like Tiz the Law. We’re going to find out on Saturday.”