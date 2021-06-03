NYRA president and CEO Dave O’Rourke said he’s pleased that the rest of horse racing is working to match New York’s stringent standards when it comes to ethics infractions – something that was recently manifested by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s two-year suspension from Churchill Downs after his horse, the Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit, twice tested positive for a banned substance.

News of Baffert’s ban became public Wednesday, but NYRA already had banned Baffert from Saturday’s 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes after his horse first tested positive. He can’t enter a horse at Belmont, Aqueduct or Saratoga. Baffert last won the Belmont Stakes with Justify in 2018, a Triple Crown winner. He’s had three horses win the Belmont, including American Pharoah,.who broke a 36-year Triple Crown drought.

Baffert, who will be banned from the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derby, has won the race a record seven times..

O’Rourke said that horse racing hopes to build trust among its fan base – something that will be helped along next year, when the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act will begin to be enforced.

"Horse racing has done a very poor job historically of regulating," O’Rourke said. "Within in New York, we’re extremely strict, so the way we view this, the rest of the country is pretty much coming up to our standards and we’re looking forward to that because a lot of the participants, if you look at the Belmont cards, they’re coming from all over the country. So to ensure that all these other jurisdictions are playing on the same level playing field that we are, yeah, we’re looking forward to it."

The act will federally codify ethical standards with the creation of a "horseracing anti-doping and medication control program and a racetrack safety program," according to the legislation. It’ll be overseen by the Federal Trade Commission and will regulate everything from track surface quality, treatment of horses, testing and disciplinary procedures.

"That gives us a structure across states, a federal structure where there’s a more direct path to deal with these infractions so it’s more consistent," O’Rourke said. "That’s what we’re really trying to bridge ourselves to…It gives more clarity to the fans in terms of what are the rules in terms of an infraction and what might happen in one state, how it will be handled in another."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Train to Belmont

Having fans return to Belmont also means having trains to get them there. Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng said at least 11 trains will run to Belmont Park Saturday morning, beginning with the first train arriving at the track at 10:12 a.m., well over an hour before the first race. The LIRR will add trains if needed. After the end of the Belmont Stakes, trains will run continually back to Jamaica, Brooklyn and Penn Station, Eng said. The trains will continue to run until after the track closes. Those who choose to take the train to Belmont will be required to wear masks.