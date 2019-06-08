Sir Winston wins Belmont Stakes

Sir Winston has won the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes.

Sir Winston (12-1 odds) made a move from the outside on the final straightway to overtake Joevia and Tax. Tacitus also made a move to take second, while Joevia finished third.

The Belmont capped a bizarre five weeks for thoroughbred racing. The madness began with a controversial first on the first Saturday in May -- the historic disqualification of the Kentucky Derby winner for interference. During an agonizingly long inquiry, “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” became “The Most Excruciating 22 Minutes in Sports.” Maximum Security’s DQ, although the right call, shocked and enraged and made tens of thousands of tickets worthless. Social media spewed venom after the stewards awarded runner-up Country House, a 65-1 shot, a victory that millions thought he didn’t deserve.

In the stretch, Sir Winston makes some MOVES to win the final jewel of the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/nYoDaBjFab — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) Jun 159, 2019

On to Pimlico, where poetic justice and War of Will triumphed. By somehow staying upright after Maximum Security veered into their path in the Derby, he and jockey Tyler Gaffalione prevented a catastrophic spill that would have devastated racing. Unfortunately, in the Preakness a loose horse got more attention than the winner. Bodexpress reared at the start, throwing John Velazquez, and galloped two laps with a ghost rider. Luckily, neither was hurt, and the Preakness’ first runaway since 1974 didn’t get in anybody’s way.

Bodexpress, who’s 0-for-7 lifetime, became an instant superstar on social media as the sport of kings became the sport of chaos. NBC used footage of him running free to promote its Belmont coverage after “the pandemonium at Pimlico.”

A year after unbeaten Justify swept the Triple Crown, it was inevitable that this Belmont would be an anticlimax. Maximum Security and Country House didn’t show up, which we knew a month earlier. War of Will, the only horse to run in all three classics, was trying to become the 19th horse who lost in the Derby but won the Preakness and the Belmont. The last to do that was Afleet Alex in 2005.