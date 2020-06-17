The post position draw for Saturday’s 152nd Belmont Stakes was a near miss for 6-5 favorite Tiz the Law, as far as Barclay Tagg was concerned.

The New York-bred colt drew Post No. 8, just outside of where the trainer wanted him to break.

“I like five or six or seven,” Tagg said after Wednesday’s draw at Belmont Park. “I got eight. It could have been worse.”

The $1 million Belmont Stakes, pushed back from June 6 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a radical restructuring of the horse racing calendar, will be run at 1 1/8 miles instead of its usual 1 1/2 miles. And it will be the first, not the last, leg of the Triple Crown. Post time is 5:42 p.m. for the 10-horse field.

Tagg agreed that he’d prefer to be outside than inside to start the one-turn race.

“Probably, yeah,” Tagg said. “Keep out of trouble.”

The Mark Casse-trained Tap It to Win drew 6-1 morning-line odds and the rail with the No. 1 post. The Patrick Biancone-trained Sole Volante is in post position No. 2 with 9-2 odds.

Unlike Tiz the Law, who last raced on March 28 with a win at the Grade 1 Florida Derby, Sole Volante is coming off a one-mile allowance win at Gulfstream Park on June 10.

“He was just so fresh, so happy, we couldn’t not go,” said co-owner Andie Biancone, the trainer’s daughter. “He’s a closer. There’s a lot of speed in the race. Hopefully, he can just sit back comfortable and pick his route from there.”

Dr Post, one of trainer Todd Pletcher’s two horses along with 15-1 Farmington Road coming out of the fifth post, was listed at 5-1 and will break from Post No. 9. The Steve Asmussen-trained Pneumatic, at 8-1, will be outside at No. 10. Asmussen also has 50-1 Jungle Runner breaking from No. 7.

The Bill Mott-trained Modernist, at 15-1 out of the fourth post and 30-1 Fore Left, trained by Doug O’Neill, out of No. 6, are the race’s late entries. The Linda Rice-trained Max Player, at 15-1, will be in Post No. 3.