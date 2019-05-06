TODAY'S PAPER
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: BERNIN' THRU GOLD (8)

Best value: LONE PIONEER (9)

FIRST: Moment of Triumph notched improve pace figure versus pricier field at Big A last time; move to Belmont is the clincher. Reata's Reward is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Princess Mikayah is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

SECOND: Goldmakesmesmile was a tough-trip fourth in last at Laurel; price play in weak field. It's a Shaw Thing is fleet-footed and could steal this on the front-end; dangerous. Appreciate was a clear-cut second to a dominant winner in last; must consider.

THIRD: Candy Promises drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; rates close call. Indian Guide made sustained rally when second in last; more to give. American Lincoln regressed in last after fast-figured win two starts back; rebound potential.

FOURTH: Poppy Joe Rocks was flat in last after determined win in prior; bounces back Friday. Support Our Cause moves to grass with fast dirt numbers; very interesting. Lem Me Tel Ya gets class relief after displaying brief speed in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Theitalianamerican concluded work tab with crisp 5-furlong drill; best guess in field of newcomers. Mo Ready also shows training slate that culminated with 5-furlong work; stay tuned to the tote. Uncle George sold for $310k as a yearling; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: She's Not Bluffing drops and moves to turf after making forward move on the numbers in second lifetime start; primed for breakthrough. Kathy's Cause was a hard-fought third in last; dangerous. Slamin Sami Brown debuts for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money.

SEVENTH: American Power should pack enhanced late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Payne is training impressively for first start in nearly 11 months for Chad Brown; very playable. Achilles Warrior was a fast-figured second in last; regresses Friday.

EIGHTH: Bernin' Thru Gold burned up the Gulfstream Park surface when a 15-length maiden winner last month; keeps on firing. Family Biz failed to get going on grass last time but showed strong kick when winning on dirt two back; big-time player. Direct Order was just a half-length behind Family Biz when a game second on April 5; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Lone Pioneer makes quick return, gets class relief and goes turf to dirt after useful fifth in last; set for breakthrough. Mandatory Payout, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, is speedy and gets favorable cutback; very dangerous. Mount Olympus was a fast-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player. Our Honor is training sharply and owns swift back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

