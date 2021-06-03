Best Bet: DEAREST KITTEN (1); Best Value: JASMINESQUE (6)

FIRST: Dearest Kitten is speedy and training sharply; wire to wire with proper handling. Zaccapa could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Lilly Simone should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

SECOND: Smooth B is fresh and ships in for Butch Reid barn; "A" effort predicted. Clench owns fast back numbers and would be aided by pace meltdown; dangerous. Aristocratic is speedy and could get brave on a soft lead.

THIRD: Jack's Dream gets blinkers/Lasix makeover for first start in eight weeks; forward move expected. Petrus should pack intensified wallop at 6 furlongs; very playable. Distractandattack was done in by sizzling splits last time; worth long look.

FOURTH: Lady By Choice gets confident price boost after hard-charging second in last. Baby Boss exits front-running placing as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player. Miss Mi Mi was a clear-cut winner the first time she touched Belmont loam; very interesting.

FIFTH: Bold Victory owns fast late-pace figures and is bred to handle switch to sod. Count Down is fleet-footed and consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise. Bail Out is 0-for-21 but owns fast numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Jasminesque needed last, drops and logged only win on Belmont grass; throw deep in weak field. Jades Gelly owns positional speed and is training swiftly for Wes Ward; big-time contender. Bustinmygroove moves to turf after clear-cut second in last at FL; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Bella Sofia visually and numerically impressed when winning debut by 11 lengths; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Miss Brazil, a fast-figured victor in last, outworked 85 rivals in half-mile drill on May 28; very dangerous, Dr B, another last-race winner, also has trained swiftly in the interim; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Value Proposition was pace and trip compromised when third in blanket finish last out; added furlong makes the difference. Halladay is quick from gate and could easily steal this on the lead. Therapist needed last and is a five-time winner on Belmont turf.

NINTH: Cowtown should pack amplified kick with cutback to shorter route. Justintimeforwine owns sprinter's speed and could prove to be very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Michael's Bad Boy took backward step in last after convincing score in previous start; bounce-back threat. Royal Kitten owns a win and two thirds from three starts; logical.