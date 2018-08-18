Breeders' Cup names sites for 2019-21 races
The Breeders’ Cup announced the venues for its autumn championship races for 2019 (Santa Anita), 2020 (Keeneland) and 2021 (Del Mar). This year’s event will be held Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs.
Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.
The Breeders’ Cup announced the venues for its autumn championship races for 2019 (Santa Anita), 2020 (Keeneland) and 2021 (Del Mar). This year’s event will be held Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.