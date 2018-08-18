Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Breeders' Cup names sites for 2019-21 races

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
The Breeders’ Cup announced the venues for its autumn championship races for 2019 (Santa Anita), 2020 (Keeneland) and 2021 (Del Mar). This year’s event will be held Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs. 

