Festive scene at Del Mar for Breeders’ Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. – Soon after the brilliant full moon set over the Pacific, Breeders’ Cup Saturday dawned sunny and cool. Seventy minutes before first post at the ungodly hour of 10:10, much of the crowd of 37,000-plus had filtered in to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, the “little hippodrome” founded by singer Bing Crosby in 1937. After three races, many horseplayers would be put in the rare position of chasing their losses before noon.

The infield board showed live video of the waves rolling in a quarter-mile away. You could see the sea from the press box at the unique track “Where the Turf Meets the Surf.” In the infield was a beach-themed area complete with sand, white chairs and umbrellas. On the hill overlooking the backstretch stand dozens of white homes reminiscent of a postcard from the Greek islands.

Del Mar was a first-time host for the 34th Cup, and the reported $4.5 million that the track and Breeders’ Cup Limited shelled out to refurbish it were megabucks well spent. It’s hard to imagine a finer venue. Eight Grade I stakes with purses totaling $15.5 million would precede the centerpiece that will determine the Horse of the Year award, the $6-million, 1¼-mile Classic. More than $100 million was expected to change hands on and off track.

On Friday, five of the world’s leading trainers, Irishman Aidan O’Brien, Chad Brown, Todd Pletcher and Hall of Famers Jerry Hollendorfer and Bob Baffert, won stakes worth six or seven figures. O’Brien extended his record of Grade I and Group I wins in a year to 27 when Mendelssohn took the Juvenile Turf for owners John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, the triumvirate behind Coolmore International, Planet Earth’s most powerful racing and breeding operation.

Flavien Prat, a 25-year-old transplanted Frenchman, signaled he may be ready to join the ranks of elite jockeys by winning four stakes, including the Dirt Mile with 14-1 shot Battle of Midway.

The theme of “those who have much will keep getting more” continued in Saturday’s opener. Kitten’s Roar dominated the Goldikova Stakes for husband and wife Ken and Sarah Ramsey, the all-time leading owners at Churchill Downs and Keeneland. Two races later, O’Brien and Coolmore struck with 14-1 shot Declarationofpeace.

Patrons near the paddock enjoyed cigars and beer at 10:30 a.m., standard operating procedure on an event day. Men wore expensive suits, ladies showed off elegant dresses and high heels, and there were lots of fancy hats and fascinators that would have fit right in at Royal Ascot.

The world’s best limited-edition race meeting was in the right place, and longtime Del Mar president Joe Harper had every right to boast.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Harper said. “It was a rare opportunity to show off what Del Mar really is to a lot of horse people from all over the world. As I walked around, everybody I talked to seemed to be delighted with what they saw and how things were going.”