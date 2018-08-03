SARATOGA SPRINGS – At 30, Cot Campbell was desperate. He’d been drinking since he was a teenager, and he finally reached out to Alcoholics Anonymous. Sixty years of sobriety later, Campbell can look back on a colorful life that has made him rich, famous and revered.

On Friday morning, 90-year-old Wade Cothran Campbell became a thoroughbred immortal when he was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. The man who in 1969 invented racing partnerships entered as a Pillar of the Turf, a category created in 2013 to salute all-time greats who didn’t train or ride. Of the 24 such honorees, only Campbell went in during his lifetime.

“I’m honored and flabbergasted to be a Pillar of the Turf and have my name associated with all these distinguished people,” he said. “The only one that’s alive is me. I’m the only one who can change that statistic, and I have no intention to do it.

”You see before you the poster boy for the slogan that energy and enthusiasm can overcome stupidity and bad judgment.”

Dogwood Stable, which Campbell founded in 1967, raced 1990 Preakness champion Summer Squall and Palace Malice, winner of the 2013 Belmont Stakes and the 2014 Met Mile. Dogwood has produced 80-plus stakes winners for more than 1,200 shareholders. Campbell came up with the concept to minimize financial risk.

Campbell, a former advertising executive in Atlanta and the author of three books, had a great sales pitch to attract investors: “You might make money, you can write off any money you lose, and you’ll have a lot of fun. And if you don’t want the thrill, don’t do it!”

Besides Campbell, the Hall admitted 11 other Pillars of the Turf – Secretariat’s owner, Penny Chenery (1922-2017); prominent owner-breeder August Belmont I (1813-1890); John Morrissey (1831-1878), an undefeated bare-knuckle boxing champion who in 1863 orchestrated Saratoga’s first race meeting; Lucky Baldwin (1828-1909) and Dr. Charles Strub (1884-1958), major figures in California racing; John Galbreath, the only person to own a winner of the World Series (1960, Pirates), Kentucky Derby (1963, Chateaugay) and Epsom Derby (1972, Roberto, named for Pirates superstar Roberto Clemente); Claiborne Farm founder Arthur “Bull” Hancock Sr. (1875-1957); William Whitney (1841-1904), breeder of 26 stakes winners; his son Harry Payne Whitney (1872-1930), breeder of Regret, in 1905 the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby; Cornelius Vanderbilt “Sonny” Whitney (1899-1992), Harry’s son and breeder of stars Equipoise, Top Flight and Counterpoint; and Keeneland’s first president, Hal Price Headley (1888-1962).

Also inducted were 1994 champion 3-year-old filly Heavenly Prize, trained by Shug McGaughey and owned and bred by Ogden Phipps; jockey-trainer William Lakeland (1853-1908), and 19th century horse Preakness, namesake of the Triple Crown event. In 1875, Lakeland rode the winner of Churchill Downs’ first race. Later he trained Little Reb, who once won three times on a card, then took two more races the next day.