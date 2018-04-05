Best Bet: LOVE YOUR BUTTONS (4); Best Value: GOING STRONG (7)

FIRST: Strong Side is fresh and lands in weak maiden field; holds edge on final numbers. Ed’s Quick Cat is quick from the gate and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting. The Chamo was a front-running second in last; must consider.

SECOND: Caoimhe is riding a forward line on the numbers and appears primed for breakthrough effort. Desirous is speedy and training swiftly; very dangerous. Our Whim drops and should be favorably positioned; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Royal Inheritance is rested and projects as the main speed in compact field. Startwithsilver regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; bounce-back threat. No Need to Appeal is working sharply for first start in 336 days for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Love Your Buttons moves to grass after hard-charging maiden win in last; transfers razor-sharp form. Daring Destiny is fleet-footed and returns to turf for Linda Rice; big-time threat. Atlantic Force drops and gets favorable cutback to sprint; very playable.

FIFTH: Sister Sparrow compiled tight work tab for first start with maiden-claiming tag; makes the top with aggressive handling. Mommy wheels back in a hurry after non-stressful fifth in debut on March 25; improvement expected. Wishing Power makes first start for Linda Rice; follow the money.

SIXTH: Tiz R Bella logged only lifetime win on Big A sod and notched four tight works last month; call based on price potential. Grandpa’s Arianna is 1-for-1 on Aqueduct grass and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; very dangerous. Vortex Road ships north after winning three of last four starts in South Florida; worth long look. War Canoe owns two wins and a second in three starts on Aqueduct lawn; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Going Strong was overmatched in overnight stakes field last time; quick return and favorable post are the keys. Cause for Surprise is rested and could play out as the speed of the speed on the fence. Fratello Del Nord makes third start of form cycle and owns fast numbers on best efforts; price will be tempting. Holding Aces was a fast-figured, front-end winner at 20-1 on March 31; regresses today at much shorter ticket?

EIGHTH: Great Wide Open set solid fractions when a wire-to-wire winner in last on Fair Grounds grass; swiftest of the swift with proper ride. Mo Town has been idle since decisive win in Grade I Hollywood Derby at Del Mar in November; probable underlay. Fire Away is 3-for-3 on Big A grass; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Megalopsychia should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Jurere has finished second in both starts; runner-up once again? Missimpazi owns speed and fast figures but is a consistent failure at short odds; you’ve been warned. Aly’s All Out debuts for Rodriguez; could be the goods.