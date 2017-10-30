Best Bet: FORTUITOUS PATH (7); Best Value: MANIFEST DESTINY (8)

FIRST: Northern Grey drops and makes peak start of form cycle; call based on price in weak opener. Bar None has finished second in three straight starts; continues trend? Conquest Expresso could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: City of Dreams logged three tight works since speed and fade in debut; class drop and surface switch seal the deal. Molly’s Nighthawk owns a profile (class drop and move to dirt) that’s similar to top selection; dangerous. Beautiful Buzz debuts for Gary Gullo; follow the money.

THIRD: Table for Six was a determined winner in last and owns faster back figures; pairs up. Amazing Anne owns speed and is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Wild About Harry is 1-for-1 on Big A sod; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Navajo logged two, sharp 5-furlong works since fast-figured score last time; more to come. Daisy lived up to heavy tote support when an eight-length winner in debut at Parx; big-time threat. Lady Freedom shows two local works since determined win in South Florida on Oct. 11; must be considered.

FIFTH: Rockin Alli regressed in last start after swift-numbered fifth in previous outing; rebounds. Sugar Mags tallied tenacious victory at this level in last; big-time player. Free N Clear is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns a win on Aqueduct grass; dangerous.

SIXTH: Flash Drive was a much-improved third in last and should have more to give in second start since two-month layoff. Sea Foam has been the runner-up in all three starts; disappoints again? Hokulea ships in from Kentucky for debut for trainer Ken McPeek; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Fortuitous Path was a determined winner in race from which third-place finisher returned to take next start; scores again. Risk Management has been idle for more than two years but is training sharply and owns fast numbers; dangerous. Saratoga Heater makes first start since reclaimed by David Jacobson; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Manifest Destiny is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; wire to wire. Baratti packs potent late kick and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Any Questions returns quickly after making middle move and fading on Oct. 16; worth long look.

NINTH: Fire Key is fresh and owns stalker’s style that should be well served in bulky field. Spiga owns fast late-pace figures and should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Sunnysammi gets price hike after clear-cut win in last; dangerous.

TENTH: Viradia drops, adds blinkers and moves to dirt in second career start; weakness of field is selection’s strength. Go Kelly Go was an even third in debut; logical. Lune Lake makes first start for John Kimmel; follow the money. Mojito Margarita raced erratically in debut; improvement expected.