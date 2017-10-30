Best Bet: GO NONNI GO (9); Best Value: RUNAWAY POSSE (8)

FIRST: The Great Samurai took backward step in last start after game placing in previous race; rebounds today. Facade drops and is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting. The Orphan Miracle was a hard-charging second in last; sharp and dangerous.

SECOND: Lil Renegade was a clear-cut second to a repeat winner in last; more to give. Slam Chowder owns speed, fast figures and drops; very playable. Marnesia Big Girl also gets class relief and was a determined winner two races back; dangerous.

THIRD: Achnaha is training strongly and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned, inner turf. Arles has finished second in last four starts; runner-up again? Summersault owns a win, a second and a third in three starts on Big A grass; must consider.

FOURTH: Twofer returns to dirt and cuts back to sprint; amplified kick predicted. Barrier Island has trained sharply since game placing in debut; very dangerous. Overheated debuts for Chad Brown; could win without breaking a sweat.

FIFTH: Mr. President moves to grass after logging improved internal numbers in last; primed for breakthrough. Causforcelebration regressed in last after much-improved third in previous start; bounce-back threat. Freudian Analyst is bred to improve on grass; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: There Goes Ben is fresh and owns fast late-pace numbers on best efforts. Set Me Up overcame soft flow to break maiden last time; very playable. River Knight’s speed gives him a puncher’s chance.

SEVENTH: Game Over returns to N1X allowance ranks after earning fast pace figure in Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby last time; demand value from tough, inside post. Pioneer Spirit is speedy and has won two of last three starts; very dangerous. Patternrecognition owns a win and four seconds from five starts; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: Runaway Posse tallied swift final fraction in last start and should pack intensified wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. Spectrolite is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Sethary is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Go Noni Go owns sprinter’s speed and projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Bramble Queen notched improved late-pace and final figures when a tough-trip fourth last time; very interesting. Raucous logged clear-cut victory the first time she touched the turf; worth long look.

TENTH: Merger of Banks adds blinkers after making forward move on the numbers last time; more to come. Panama Ed runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown. Champagne Event compiled tight work tab for debut; stay tuned to the tote. Lutheran Rags fired half-mile bullet since last start; improvement expected.