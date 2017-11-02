Best Bet: CURSOR (8); Best Value: DANIELLE’S PRIDE (2)

FIRST: Townie owns speed, drops and is training with a purpose for first start since July; call based on price. Archival was a game second in last and was dq’d from top honors two starts back; likely underlay. Holland Road exits speed and fade versus better last time; very playable.

SECOND: Danielle’s Pride was pace and trip compromised last time; forward move predicted. Piquet took backward step in last after game placing in previous start; bounce-back threat. Tiz R Bella was third in same last race as top two selections; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Avery Island fired half-mile bullet work since front-running maiden score in last; more to come. Aveenu Malcainu hit the wall when favored in Champagne Stakes last time; more than good enough on “A” effort. Crea’s Bklyn Law was returning from two-month absence last out; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Nazay endured rough trip in debut at Saratoga and has trained consistently in the interim; primed and ready. Stonefactor moves to grass after speed and fade when 90 cents on the dollar in debut; recoups losses? Straw Hat was victimized by wide trip in lone grass start; worth long look.

FIFTH: Daring Prospect was speed sharpened in first start since three-month layoff; more to give today. Paluxy Princess packs potent late wallop on best efforts; very playable. Tiz Super was a front-end maiden winner in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Stan the Man owns swift numbers and compiled tight work tab for first start in 56 days; scores. Tommy T has finished second in all three starts; will today be different? Distorted Admiral is firing bullets for return to main track; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Red Knight notched swift late-pace figure when winning second in a row last time; gets three-peat. Changewilldoyagood is speedy and drops; very dangerous. Mr Harlan is rested and is 1-for-2 on Big A sod; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Cursor rolled to visually impressive win last time; pairs up. Bustin Out busts out of the gate and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. True Romance also is fleet-footed but needs to get early jump on Bustin Out; demand value.

NINTH: War Canoe tallied rapid final fraction when a late-running third in last; class drop seals the deal. Dynamic War is quick from the gate and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Votre Coeur could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. Woundwithhereyes makes peak start of form cycle; logical, short-priced player.