Best Bet: HOME RUN MAKER (6); Best Value: FOR GREATER GLORY (7)

FIRST: Thaddeus is riding a two-race winning streak and projects as the main speed on the rail. Caniform owns stalker’s style and will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Combat Controller makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Ode to the Hunt packs potent late kick and fired half-mile bullet on Oct. 27; rates close call. Rappel is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Long Night was done in by hot fractions last time; worth long look.

THIRD: Tribecca is speedy and firing bullets for first start since March; wire to wire. Giantinthemoonlite was a game second in last and should possess amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; very playable. Nobody Move notched eye-catching, half-mile work on Monday; big-time player.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: Work of Art was a strong third behind a next-out winner in debut; more to give. Collective Effort is fleet-footed and moves to turf; logical, short-priced player. Iron Johnny shows just one listed work for first start in 48 days; demand value.

FIFTH: Street Fightin Man was pace and position compromised when making first start since three-month layoff last out; more to give today. Ides of Arch owns a sit-and-pounce style that could be well served if fractions get fast and furious. River Knight wheels back in a hurry after almost wiring field last week; must be considered.

SIXTH: Home Run Maker fell victim to swift splits and front-end pressure in debut; call in race that’s jammed with newcomers. Allured has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Variant Perception has trained strongly since even fourth in debut for Chad Brown; easily could take this. Point to Remember compiled solid work tab for first start; follow the money.

SEVENTH: For Greater Glory returns to grass after dominant score on dirt last time; transfers raging form. Tathqeef cuts back to more appropriate distance and worked four times since last start; very interesting. Kantune was a game second in last and consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous.

EIGHTH: Hunter O’Riley is 1-for-1 at the marathon distance and owns swift late-pace figures on best efforts. Call Provision was a visually-impressive winner in last at Belmont and is 3-for-3 on Big A sod; very dangerous. Oscar Nominated was second to a much-the-best winner in Grade 1 Canadian International last out; right in the thick of contentious Red Smith Handicap.

NINTH: St. Patrick Frost drops and makes first dirt start with maiden-claiming tag in weak nightcap; good spot to throw deep. Pimm’s Cup owns speed and fast numbers but shows just a single 3-furlong work for first start since June; proceed with caution at short ticket. Thenameescapesme was third in blanket finish on turf last time; must consider. Catapult Jack has finished second in nine of 19 starts; must use in exotics.