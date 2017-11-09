Best Bet: BEHRNIK’S BANK (8); Best Value: ALTESINO (5)

FIRST: Parol owns solid late-pace figures and is training sharply for first start since September. Electric could prove very tough if able to secure unchallenged lead. In It for the Gold has worked two times since front-end third in last; tighter today.

SECOND: Big Mara is riding a three-race winning streak; keeps on giving in first start for Eddie Barker. Pico Chick is fresh and owns fast figures; dangerous. Familyofroses could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Flash Drive is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; more to come. Work of Art moves to dirt after logging solid final fraction in turf debut; very playable. Dig That Mine was second at 51-1 last time; developing and dangerous.

FOURTH: Filfila has trained sharply since fourth in key-race debut on Sept. 16; set for best. Reality Queen coughed up a 3-length lead in the stretch when favored last time; burns the chalk players again. Fingerpaint is improving and is bred to handle switch to grass; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Altesino is 1-for-1 at the Big A and is firing bullets for first start since August. Italian Syndicate is speedy and can prove very tough to reel in on a soft lead; dangerous. Benevolence looms a big-time stretch threat if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Great Stuff lost all chance after breaking extremely slow last time; “A” game takes this. Doyouknowsomething visually and numerically impressed when a dominant winner in the slop last time; repeats on dry land? Turco Bravo should possess ample stamina after game placing in 13-furlong marathon last time; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Hardly Mate tallied swift late-pace figure when drawing off to impressive maiden victory last time; pairs up. Hope’s Roar has won two straight and logged two, half-mile works since last score; dangerous. Kitty Maddnes tallied one of two lifetime wins on Big A turf; price will be tempting. Queen of Castle compiled tight work tab for first start in 49 days; worth long look. Way Smart inched away to victory last time; must consider.

EIGHTH: Behrnik’s Bank got her game back when winning last at Penn National and owns faster back numbers. Bee Noteworthy is 1-for-1 at Aqueduct and logged three solid works since last start; very playable. Bluegrass Jamboree owns four wins and two seconds from six starts; logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Ray’s The Bar drops to lifetime low and is training consistently for first start since August; takes contentious nightcap if all is well. Lewis Vale owns speed and fast figures but has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Hello Abraxon owns competitive numbers and out-of-town running lines should ensure generous odds. Mambo At the Gym was victimized by wide trip in last; don’t ignore.