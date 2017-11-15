Best Bet: HARDLY MATE (1); Best Value: WAR EAGLE’S RETURN (7)

FIRST: Hardly Mate notched swift late-pace figure when a last-to-first winner on Oct. 26; pairs up. Hollywood Cat exits sprint and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Say Cin Cin packs solid kick on “A” game; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Lady by Choice drops and is training sharply for first start in 48 days; primed and ready. Northernstreetgal consistently delivers solid efforts and could get overlooked in wagering because of out-of-town running lines. Gangbusters, another that’s been racing at smaller circuits, fired half-mile bullet at the Big A last week; very interesting.

THIRD: Top Brass gets confident price hike after clear-cut win at Penn National last time; more to give. Bolita Boyz also gets class boost after late-race victory; very playable. Tale of E Dubai is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FOURTH: Magic Joan overcame soft splits and wide trip when a determined winner in debut; takes another. Scheme is riding a forward line on the numbers and drops; worth long look. Driven by Speed displayed a new dimension when winning from off the pace last time; must consider.

FIFTH: Mission Command drew off to visually impressive score last time; all systems go. Canarsie Kid has trained sharply since front-end score on Sept. 30; very playable. Discretionary Marq should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs.

SIXTH: Causeur logged three tight works since game placing in last on Laurel dirt; transfers form to Big A sod. Mathematician gets the meds and has trained sharply since speed and fade in debut; very playable. Wicked Trick never got going in slop at Keeneland last time but was a hard-charging third in debut on Kentucky Downs grass in debut; very interesting.

SEVENTH: War Eagle’s Return exits late-running second in last and should possess intensified wallop with slight cutback in distance. Gambler’s Ghost is quick from the gate and could play out as the dominant speed; very dangerous. Will Did It bested top selection by nearly four lengths when winning on Oct. 8 and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; easily could take another. Major League could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Monster Bea was a tough-trip fourth in last and logged three tightly grouped drills in the interim; call based on price potential. Blacktype won two in a row on Belmont turf and never has been off the board in three starts on Big A grass; very playable. A Lot owns fast figures on best effort; must be factored into the mix. Tizarunner ships in from Laurel and is riding a two-race winning streak; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Reata’s Reward has worked swiftly since game second when favored in debut; timid call in race that’s jammed with newcomers. Miss Hot Stones has finished second at short odds in both starts; runner-up again? Sundance Joy is firing bullets for first start and attracted top speed rider C C Lopez; could be the goods. Queenofeverything is another newcomer that’s training swiftly; stay tuned to the tote.