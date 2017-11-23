________________________________________

Best Bet: BONUS POINTS (9); Best Value: LONE TRADER (10)

FIRST: Bar None gets class relief after earning improved pace figure in last; forward move predicted. Power Nap is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Drover Crazy was second to a repeat winner in last; big-time player.

SECOND: Three Goals is improving, owns speed and rates the call if able to escape AE list. Merger of Banks, also below AE line, is riding a forward line on the numbers. Diamond Setter could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Nolinski is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

THIRD: Im the Captain Now makes peak start of form cycle and worked three times since last start; rail draw seals the deal. Electro was a much-improved third in last and marathon distance could play to strength. Promethean compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start in 51 days; very playable.

FOURTH: Bishop’s Pond is rested and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Elysea’s World packs potent late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Penjade is another that could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Blinded Vision was an ultra-game second in debut and fired 5-furlong bullet for return. Orbed was bought for $525k this past May and compiled tight work tab for debut; could be the goods. Line of Departure was purchased for a whopping $1.2 million as a yearling; follow the money.

SIXTH: Big Mara is riding a four-race winning streak; more to give. Stay Fond is rested, gets class relief and is training with a purpose; very dangerous. Why Not Be Sexy was a 4-length winner in last at Delaware Park; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Matty’s Magnum was a hard-charging maiden winner in last and could offer generous ticket in wide-open field. Wealth Effect is fresh and training sharply for Chad Brown; very dangerous. Blue Atlas has worked three times since winning second in a row last out; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Snowday owns a stalker’s style that should be well served in contentious stakes field. Dowse’s Beach is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on an uncontested lead. Bucchero owns 10 wins from 23 starts and was a close-up fourth in Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint last time; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Bonus Points notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Control Group has trained swiftly since fast-figured second in last; very dangerous. Can You Diggit consistently logs fast numbers; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Lone Trader unleashed sustained run when a hard-charging second in last; added ground plays to strength. Unexplained has worked consistently since fast-closing victory in most recent start; very dangerous. Strike Midnight owns swift numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; big-time player. Tiz a Chance owns a second and a third in two starts on Big A sod; must be considered.