Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 1

By Steve Matthews  steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: ELENATHENA (5); Best Value: SISTER SOPHIA (6)

FIRST: Archival wheels back in a hurry after breaking maiden on Sunday; more to come. Mutaraamy owns speed and fast figures but plunges in first start since claimed; mixed message. White Missile also is fleet-footed and returns to dirt; very interesting.

SECOND: Glowing Ember is speedy and needed last; duly tightened today. Uncle Sigh packs potent late kick and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. With Exultation was a clear-cut winner at this level last time; dangerous.

THIRD: Blugrascat’s Smile is ultra-consistent and tallied fast final fraction when winning last at Finger Lakes; pairs up. The Caretaker returns to dirt and is 1-for-1 at the Big A; dangerous. Terry O Geri makes third start of form cycle and logged career-best number on Big A loam; must consider.

FOURTH: Giant Zinger is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; needs scratches to escape AE list. Tizengaginglysmart has worked three times since tough-trip third in last; very playable. Forever Daisy owns speed and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course. Dancingwithpaynter has finished second in both turf starts; dangerous.

FIFTH: Elenathena logged string of improving workouts for first start since 47-day freshener; primed and ready. Toni Rox was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner last out; big-time player. Dream Fever also was a strong second in most recent dirt start; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Sister Sophia has trained sharply since visually impressive win on Sept. 9; more to give. Fly By was pace and position compromised last out; worth long look from rail. Nisha is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Zonic consistently logs field’s fastest final fractions; good spot. Ferrad’s Party was a solid second on turf last time; big-time player. Frozen Angel exits same last race as Ferrad’s Party and should move forward with return to dirt; don’t ignore.

EIGHTH: Terranova entry: Flash Trading has trained swiftly since claimed in September and mate Halloween Horror was second to a repeat winner in last; potent pairing. Forest Blue was a game second in last and consistently delivers strong efforts; right in the thick of this. Via Egnatia is fleet-footed and has worked sharply for return to dirt; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Flash Drive is speedy and adds blinkers; wire to wire. Gio d’Oro has worked two times since game placing in debut; very dangerous. Empire Line compiled eye-catching work slate for debut; could be the goods. Curlin’s Legacy makes first start for streaking Jeremiah Englehart barn; stay tuned to the tote.

