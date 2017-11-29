TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 2

By Steve Matthews  steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: INDY UNION (8); Best Value: LUNE LAKE (4)

FIRST: Toughest ‘Ombre was compromised by wide trip in last; forward move predicted. Soluble should pack amplified kick with cutback to shorter route. Memories of Peter is a front-running threat on best; dangerous.

SECOND: Leah’s Dream projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Woundwithhereyes drops and returns to dirt; worth long look. Bahnahno could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

THIRD: Captain Dixie gets price boost after clear-cut win last time at Delaware; pairs up. Mambo At the Gym was pace and position compromised in last; very playable. Smokey Brown holds razor-sharp current condition; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Lune Lake moves to grass after tallying solid final fraction in debut; surface switch is the key. She’s Delightful chased swift fractions and weakened last time; dangerous with softer flow today. Headfirst is improving, adds blinkers and fired 3-furlong bullet last week; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Gucci Factor is training with a purpose for first start since September; speed of the speed with hustling ride. Minsky Moment was second to a repeat winner in lone grass start; very dangerous. Wondermeister (1-for-1 on Big A sod) and Pocket Player (overcame slow pace to win last) are last-race winners that must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Lucy N Ethel set hot pace when a front-running winner in last; more to come. Jamyson ‘n Ginger owns stalker’s style and is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Flora Dora could be in the garden spot at fat ticket if fractions get hot and hectic.

SEVENTH: Straw Hat makes peak start of form cycle and appears primed for breakthrough in wide-open field. Scatback drops and moves to grass after being speed sharpened in last; dangerous. Stonefactor is speedy and can prove tough on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Indy Union notched swift late-pace figure when a 7-length maiden winner last out; ready for prime time. Daisy owns speed, has won both career starts and fired half-mile bullet on Nov. 20; easily could take this. Maurer Power, another that’s 2-for-2, must be given long look at long price.

NINTH: Tap Rap Strike tallied rapid final fraction when winning debut at Parx on Oct. 14; tight work tab in the interim seals the deal. Avery Island is fleet-footed and riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Catholic Boy moves to dirt after three strong efforts on turf; demand value.

TENTH: Americanize set swift splits when a determined, front-end winner last time at Del Mar; call in contentious Cigar Mile. Mind Your Biscuits looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Sharp Azteca is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; likely underlay. Just Call Kenny owns rapid late-pace numbers on “A” efforts; very interesting.

