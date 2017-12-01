Best Bet: COFFEE CRUSH (2); Best Value: CARIBBEAN (9)

FIRST: Professor Snape owns speed and fast figures; paltry price is the problem. Guick regressed in last after determined win in previous start; rebound threat. Delta Outlaw is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous.

SECOND: Coffee Crush has trained sharply since earning deceptively fast late-pace figure in debut; set for best. Brattata owns two seconds and a third from three starts; likely underlay. Celebrity Glitter displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous.

THIRD: Lezendary was a game second in last; timid call in race that’s loaded with newcomers. Our Hope Diamond shows a work tab that culminated with swift half-mile drill; could be the goods. Mo Wine also picked up tempo in final work and now makes first start for Todd Pletcher; obviously must be considered.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: Catapult Jack tallied improved pace figure in last start; more to come. Shipsandgoods runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Luzinski drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; very interesting.

FIFTH: Son of Mine was victimized by slow start when third in last; primed for best in third start of form cycle. Northern Grey is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Borsa Vento makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Mini Miles set sizzling splits when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Runaway Posse packs potent late kick and will be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Pocket Change moves to grass for Jason Servis after front-running score in debut on dirt at Parx; very interesting.

SEVENTH: War Canoe is 2-for-2 on Big A sod and looks for third in row before turf season ends; gets hat trick. Tiz R Bella bested two next-out winners when breaking maiden on Aqueduct grass last time; very playable. Out of Trouble, another that won last on Big A turf, is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Achnaha gets class relief and logs swift final numbers on “A” effort; two, tight works since last start seals the deal. Taralena is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; very dangerous. In the Lee owns competitive numbers on best races; demand value.

NINTH: Caribbean notched swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging third in last; more to give in first start since claimed by Brad Cox. Wingman made sustained rally when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; big-time player. Rappel made long, hard run when falling just a neck short as the favorite in last; dangerous. Patriot Drive makes first start for Steve Asmussen and is a front-running threat on best races; don’t ignore.