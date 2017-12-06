Best Bet: ABSATOOTLY (8); Best Value: LONE TRADER (2)

FIRST: Honor Mission gets Lasix and fired half-mile bullet since useful sixth on turf in debut; handles main track. Honor Up was a game second in last and owns fast figures; logical, short-priced player. Iron Johnny is improving and makes first dirt start; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Lone Trader logged fast late-pace figures in last two starts and should offer generous price. Manifest Destiny is fleet-footed and makes first start since claimed by Dave Cannizzo; front-end danger. Run for James owns speed and fast dirt numbers; bad bet if short odds in first turf start.

THIRD: Poshsky makes third start of form cycle after logging improved figures in last; set for best. J S Bach owns fast numbers and makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; dangerous. Two Down One to Go is riding a two-race winning streak; must consider.

FOURTH: Nyromaniac drops and moves to dirt after flashing brief speed in debut last week; forward move predicted. Caoimhe was an improved fourth in second career start last time; dangerous. Desert Jazz noticeably picked up the tempo in final morning drill; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Archivero tallied improved internal numbers in last start and should be favorably positioned near the front at big ticket. Howie’s Tiz has been sidelined for more than a year but logged only win on Big A’s main track; consider. Archival has hit the board in last five starts; logical.

SIXTH: Bigshotinthenews is 1-for-1 at the Big A and should be overlooked in the wagering with Finger Lakes running lines. My Boy Tate has drawn off to dominant victories in last two starts; if chalk is your game. Bavaro could revert to last year’s form with move to Jeremiah Englehart barn; don’t ignore.

SEVENTH: Louisiana Lady was a front-running winner at 38-1 last time and could get the early jump at big price once again. Discretionary Marq could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Mission Command is another that would be aided if fractions get hot and hectic.

EIGHTH: Absatootly notched swift final fraction when winning on Oct. 21; four tight works in the interim seals the deal. Ms Locust Point ships in for John Servis after fast-figured score in last at Parx; very dangerous. Quezon was just a half-length behind top selection in last; must be considered.

NINTH: Forever Dreams regressed in last start after strong placing in debut; rebounds. Velvet Trinni is speedy, drops and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Molly’s Nighthawk adds blinkers after displaying improved early interest in last; worth long look. Lady Bountiful beat half the field when a late-running fifth in debut; right in the thick of this.