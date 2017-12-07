Best Bet: THE ORPHAN MIRACLE (1); Best Value: CRIMSON FROST (8)

FIRST: The Orphan Miracle tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Combat Controller, another last-race winner, owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. Thirst for Victory makes third start of form cycle and is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

SECOND: Winner’s Dream was pace and position compromised when a late-running third last out; forward move predicted. Hoponthebusgus was a fast-figured second in last after determined win in previous start; big-time player. Fahan Mura owns speed and switches to top-notch, front-end rider; don’t dismiss.

THIRD: Sharpe and Ready compiled sold work tab; best guess in six-horse field with five newcomers. California Night also is training swiftly for debut. Holland Park ended work slate with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods.

FOURTH: Peace Speaker is training with a purpose for return from 77-day freshener; breakthrough predicted. Backyard Heaven notched swift late-pace and final figures when second to a repeat winner in debut; very dangerous. Strong Side is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

FIFTH: Mutaraamy is speedy and projects as the swiftest of the swift in compact field. Ode to the Hunt runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. City Traveler was a front-running second in last; logical contender.

SIXTH: Karma Delight has trained sharply since determined victory on Oct. 27; more to come. Hammerin Aamer bested next-out winner when a fast-figured, front-end victor at Laurel last time; easily could take another. T R Crew logged swift final fraction when a tough-trip second in last at Parx; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Amber Dancer gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and should pack intensified kick at big ticket. Nothingbutasmile chased sizzling splits when an ultra-game second in last; very playable. Same Kinda Crazy could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Crimson Frost tallied rapid late-pace figure when a 7-length winner in last; victory at the distance and over Big A surface are the keys. Verdant Pastures is speedy, owns fast numbers and is firing bullets for first start in 50 days; very dangerous. Divine Miss Grey owns three wins and two seconds from last six starts; must be considered.

NINTH: Amanda Lane is fleet-footed, fresh and favorably posted in bulky field. Hay Field has finished second in last three starts; continues pattern? Tiffany’s Vision displayed improvement last time and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look at long price. Paz the Wine owns three seconds and five thirds from 12 starts; lacks will to win?