Best Bet: BAR NONE (5); Best Value: LUCKY TOWN (6)

FIRST: Flying Arrow is training with a purpose for first start since March; call in weak opener. Love Your Buttons also is working sharply and owns fast dirt figures; very dangerous. Into Belief was a change-of-pace fourth in last start; worth long look.

SECOND: Maddizaskar gets confident price boost after game placing in last; more to give. Flick of an Eye was a front-end winner at this level in last; logical. Tizsomethingroyal owns speed and swift numbers; be no surprise.

THIRD: Buy for Less gets Lasix and returns to dirt; improvement predicted. Lemondrop Lollipop owns a second and three thirds in six dirt starts; dangerous. Summer Punch makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; must consider.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: Mazmania returns to maiden-claiming ranks and moves back to dirt; wake-up potential in weak field. Impazible Creek is fresh, owns speed and drops; likely underlay. Magari debuts for H. James Bond with go-to rider Rajiv Maragh aboard; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Bar None tallied improved late-pace figure in last and sit-and-pounce running style should play well in anticipated pace matchup. Bluegrass Singer is fleet-footed and drops; front-running danger. Callant could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Lucky Town returns to main track after making menacing middle move and flattening last time; more to give. Gorelli owns swift numbers and logged four tight works for first start in nine weeks; very playable. Nut Nut bounced in last after hard-fought victory in previous start; rebound potential.

SEVENTH: Portfolio Manager logged rapid late-pace and final figures when a 4-length winner last out; pairs up. Gorgeous Charli owns speed and could be favorably positioned from outside slot in compact field. Curtis also is quick from the gate and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with hustling ride from the rail.

EIGHTH: Whyamisolucky gets the meds after being pace and position compromised in last start; primed for breakthrough. Triangulate was a clear-cut second at 95 cents on the dollar last out; for chalk lovers only. Bannon debuts for Todd Pletcher; follow the money. Catch Twenty Two is a newcomer from the Chad Brown barn; need more?