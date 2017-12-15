Best Bet: LABEQ (1); Best Value: LUNE LAKE (4)

FIRST: Labeq has worked three times for potent second-out stable (Kiaran McLaughlin) since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Factor This is riding an improving line on the numbers; very dangerous. St. Augustine gets favorable cutback in distance after displaying improved speed in last; must consider.

SECOND: Whyamisolucky gets the meds after making forward move in last start; more to come. Triangulate was a clear-cut second when 95 cents on the dollar last out; underlay once again. Bannon debuts for Todd Pletcher; follow the money.

THIRD: Foreset makes first start since claimed by John Toscano after fast-figured win in last; pairs up. Brimstone is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Storm Prophet was a determined winner in last and hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; could easily take another.

FOURTH: Lune Lake tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a fast-closing fifth in debut; return to dirt and class relief are the keys. Go Kelly Go exits strong placing in last; big-time threat. Broadway Girl debuts for Jeremiah Englehart; could be the goods.

FIFTH: War Eagle’s Return was victimized by wide journey last time; crisp 3-furlong workout in the interim seals the deal. Morning Buzz bested top selection by five lengths when a front-end second in last; very dangerous. Fratello Del Nord needed last and owns fast figures on “A” efforts; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Glowing Ember is fleet-footed, drops and returns to dirt; timid call in basement claimer. Puppy Manners is 1-for-2 at the Big A and is training with a purpose for first start since August. Marriage Fever plunges precipitously after failing to beat a runner last time; fire sale?

SEVENTH: Lucky Lou Pal logged swift number in only win and compiled solid work slate for first start since June; demand value. Terry O Geri was a fast-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player. For Pops has won three in a row at Finger Lakes; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Inalienable Rights was pace and position compromised last time and should offer generous ticket in compact field. Dezzer was a visually impressive winner in debut on Oct. 13 at Belmont and has trained swiftly in South Florida for return; very playable. Stoney Bennett has notched swift numbers in all three starts; be no surprise.

NINTH: Vip Nation exits game third at 46-1 last time; call based on price potential in tricky nightcap. She’s Delightful was an improved second on turf last time and could be overlooked in the wagering with return to main track; very playable. Missimpazi was a clear-cut second on dirt in last; logical. Violent Fit faces NY-breds after even efforts in two starts at Laurel; don’t overlook.