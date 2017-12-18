Best Bet: LAND MINE (3); Best Value: TIZ A KITTEN (7)

FIRST: Blushing Justine visually and numerically impressed when winning debut by more than six lengths; more to come. Tarawa is speedy and drops; dangerous. Midnight Disguise is another that logged much-the-best win in first start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Wonderful Light compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since June; primed and ready. Switzerland owns fast figures but repeatedly has failed at short odds; you’ve been warned. Preservationist has been idle since game placing in debut nearly than 18 months ago; big-time player if set for return.

THIRD: Land Mine tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. No Hayne No Gayne is training sharply for first start since two-month freshener; dangerous on “A” game. Literata drops and owns three wins from seven starts on Big A’s main track; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Katalox ships in from Woodbine and is riding a forward line on the numbers; nice fit with the locals at this level. Thirst for Victory logged a victory for this price in last start; very playable. Bobby On Fleek is training with a purpose for first start since June for Rudy Rodriguez; must be considered.

FIFTH: Giant Ending was compromised by soft splits when a game second in last at Finger Lakes; call based on price potential. Votre Coeur drops, makes peak start of form cycle and returns to dirt; wake-up threat. Corey Q logged determined maiden win in first start on Big A loam; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Marnesia Big Girl gets confident price boost after front-end victory last out; more to give. Arewehavingfunyet also won last and makes first start since claimed by Gary Gullo; very dangerous. Maddizaskar wheels back in a hurry after dull effort this past Saturday; right in the thick of this on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Tiz a Kitten made a forward move on the internal numbers in last start and could be primed for breakthrough at fat ticket. Bree’s Got Heart runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Kitty Maddnes tries dirt for the first time in 15 lifetime starts; worth long look at long price.

EIGHTH: Blinded Vision is fleet-footed and should secure soft lead in soft field. C K Dexter Haven has finished second in all three starts; continues trend? Midnight Las Vegas is another with speed but failed at even money in last; mixed message. Big Thicket didn’t get the job done when 80 cents on the dollar last out but could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.