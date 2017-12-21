Best Bet: HELOOKSTHEPART (5); Best Value: GOLD FOR THE KING (7)

FIRST: Ten Twenty Nine wheels back in a hurry after late-running fourth at shorter sprint last time; added furlong plays to strength. Peculiar Sensation owns speed and is favorably posted at 7 furlongs; very playable. Honor and Pleasure was a front-running second at Laurel last out; must be considered.

SECOND: Shipsandgoods took backward step in last start after improved fifth in previous race; rebounds today. Mr. Massena has four seconds from last five starts; likely underlay. Luzinski makes third start since six-month layoff; worth long look.

THIRD: My Rose of Savanna was a tough-trip second in debut at Del Mar; more to give. Lady Suebee was a clear-cut second in first start; big-time player. Twofer is fresh and adds blinkers; wake-up potential.

FOURTH: Blugrascat’s Smile was victimized by poor start last out but owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; rates top call in contentious field. Conquest Prankster was speed sharpened in first start since five-month layoff last time; duly tightened today. Blewitt blew away the field when a visually and numerically impressive winner in debut; very dangerous.

FIFTH: Helooksthepart is riding a two-race winning streak and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; gets hat trick. Gift Box has failed as the favorite in five of last six starts; you’ve been warned. Total Tap logged two works since earning improved pace figure in last start; very interesting.

SIXTH: Nolinski bested a next-out winner when a game second in last; call in race that’s jammed with newcomers. Flash Drive is speedy but has lost ground in the stretch in all five starts; handle with care at short ticket. Cain Is Abel noticeably picked up the tempo in final morning drill; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Gold for the King upped record to 3-for-3 on Big A’s main track last time and fired eye-catching, half-mile bullet last week; keeps on giving. Chief Lion set sizzling splits when a front-running winner in overnight stakes at Penn National last time; very playable. Do Share, another last-race winner, hails from the white-hot Linda Rice barn; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Discreet Lover notched swift final fraction when winning Penn National stake last out; rail draw seals the deal. Alex the Terror exits top-figured, front-running victory in last; bounces at short ticket today? Watershed needed last and packs a potent late kick on “A” game; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Bamboo Stick is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Josephine’s Moment also is quick from the gate and owns fast back figures; dangerous. Da Wildcat Girl gets class relief after even fourth in last; very interesting. Lil Renegade runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown.