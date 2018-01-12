Best Bet: HEAVENLY SCORE (8); Best Value: REIGN CHARGER (4)

FIRST: Sand Shark makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez and owns fast figures on best efforts. Three Eighty Eight drops after strong second in last; fire sale? Giant Ending owns speed and could offer generous price; worth long look.

SECOND: Silberado was pace and trip compromised when third last time; forward move predicted. Micozzi took backward step in last after solid placing in previous start; rebound threat. Big Auk displayed improved speed in last; very interesting.

THIRD: Empire Line was a visually impressive winner in debut and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; more to give. Battle Station also logged swift 5-furlong work last week and consistently logs fast numbers; very dangerous. Evaluator is rested and packs potent kick on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Reign Charger tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when seventh in debut; call based on price potential. Trinni Juice is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; very playable. Infield Is In is rested and drops; must consider.

FIFTH: Vicki’s Dancer owns speed and notched three wins from seven starts on Big A main track; rates close call. Slam Chowder regressed last out after fast-figured win two back; bounce-back threat. Decorator Jenn notched swift numbers when winning by more than eight lengths last time; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: St. Augustine is speedy, adds blinkers and projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Home Run Maker failed to connect when heavily backed last time; can take this with repeat of previous two efforts. Sharpe and Ready compiled sneaky-good work tab for debut; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Tribecca is fleet-footed and looms the swiftest of the swift with hustling tactics. Mighty Zealous had perfect trip to win last but could be ideally positioned once again; very playable. Love That Jazz owns speed and is training with a purpose for first start since September; more than good enough on “A” game.

EIGHTH: Heavenly Score tallied rapid final fraction when a handy, 7-length winner in first start on Big A dirt; keeps on giving. Divine Miss Gray logged sizzling internal and final numbers when a front-end winner in last; bounces at short ticket today? Come Dancing has yet to taste defeat in two starts and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Sallisaw adds blinkers after displaying improved speed in last; call in wide-open nightcap. Sir Alfred owns fast figures but has been sidelined for 394 days; must take the good with the bad. Toohottoevenspeak plunges in first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; damaged goods? Kenyan makes third start since two-month absence; don;t ignore.