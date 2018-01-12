TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Overcast 56° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Monday, Jan. 15

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best Bet: HEAVENLY SCORE (8); Best Value: REIGN CHARGER (4)

FIRST: Sand Shark makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez and owns fast figures on best efforts. Three Eighty Eight drops after strong second in last; fire sale? Giant Ending owns speed and could offer generous price; worth long look.

SECOND: Silberado was pace and trip compromised when third last time; forward move predicted. Micozzi took backward step in last after solid placing in previous start; rebound threat. Big Auk displayed improved speed in last; very interesting.

THIRD: Empire Line was a visually impressive winner in debut and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; more to give. Battle Station also logged swift 5-furlong work last week and consistently logs fast numbers; very dangerous. Evaluator is rested and packs potent kick on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Reign Charger tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when seventh in debut; call based on price potential. Trinni Juice is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; very playable. Infield Is In is rested and drops; must consider.

FIFTH: Vicki’s Dancer owns speed and notched three wins from seven starts on Big A main track; rates close call. Slam Chowder regressed last out after fast-figured win two back; bounce-back threat. Decorator Jenn notched swift numbers when winning by more than eight lengths last time; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: St. Augustine is speedy, adds blinkers and projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Home Run Maker failed to connect when heavily backed last time; can take this with repeat of previous two efforts. Sharpe and Ready compiled sneaky-good work tab for debut; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Tribecca is fleet-footed and looms the swiftest of the swift with hustling tactics. Mighty Zealous had perfect trip to win last but could be ideally positioned once again; very playable. Love That Jazz owns speed and is training with a purpose for first start since September; more than good enough on “A” game.

EIGHTH: Heavenly Score tallied rapid final fraction when a handy, 7-length winner in first start on Big A dirt; keeps on giving. Divine Miss Gray logged sizzling internal and final numbers when a front-end winner in last; bounces at short ticket today? Come Dancing has yet to taste defeat in two starts and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Sallisaw adds blinkers after displaying improved speed in last; call in wide-open nightcap. Sir Alfred owns fast figures but has been sidelined for 394 days; must take the good with the bad. Toohottoevenspeak plunges in first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; damaged goods? Kenyan makes third start since two-month absence; don;t ignore.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Then-Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks during training camp Source: Giants have ‘sleeper’ fourth candidate
Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers against the Reports: Mets reach arbitration deals with 7 players
Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts against the Atkinson likes Nets’ defense, says offense needs work
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks reacts after Beasley may go from key contributor to forgotten man
Dellin Betances of the Yankees looks on during Reports: Yanks, Betances agree to $5.1M deal for ‘18
50 Cent throws out the ceremonial first pitch 50 Cent discusses that first pitch from 2014