Best Bet: HARLAN PUNCH (3) ; Best Value: TOMMY T (8)

FIRST: Go Big Or Go Home owns speed and compiled tight work tab for first dirt start. Love Your Buttons drops after tough-trip fourth in last; very dangerous. Shoot the Gap made a forward move on the numbers in last; must consider.

SECOND: Stan the Man is fresh and owns fast figures; good spot. Fooch is fleet-footed, adds blinkers and fired 5-furlong bullet on Jan. 8; big-time player. Preservationist tallied swift numbers in both starts; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Harlan Punch was a determined, front-end winner in last and should be advantageously positioned once again. Doyouknowsomething owns speed, fast numbers and starts from the fence; could easily take this. Backsideofthemoon consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous.

FOURTH: Halloween Horror logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts and notched two, swift half-mile works for first start in 50 days. Starship Zeus was compromised by wide trip when third in last; worth long look at long price. Brianbakescookies was a game second in last and a winner two races back; logical threat. Vilma is speedy but has been on the bench since June; must take the good with the bad.

FIFTH: H Man was a useful fourth in first start since five-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Calculated Risker was hung out to dry last time after hard-charging third two back; bounce-back threat. Bear Clause packs potent kick and could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Set the Trappe, claimed from four of last five starts, is rested and owns fast figures; rates close call. Scarf It Down owns speed and swift numbers but has failed as the favorite in last two starts; strike three? Sicilia Mike tallied rapid final fraction when a willing second in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Admiral Blue compiled tight work tab for first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; primed and ready. Donji owns 11 seconds and just four wins but runs first time for Robertino Diodoro; must respect. Cinderela El Crome, another making initial outing for high-octane stable (Danny Gargan), could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride.

EIGHTH: Tommy T has fired two, fast half-mile drills since hard-fought maiden win in November; more to come. Polar Jet has won two in a row since moving to Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Wonderful Light is another that has fired bullets since breaking maiden in last start; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Facade should find ample late kick intensified with cutback to shorter sprint. Mutaraamy is fleet-footed and drops; price will be tempting. O Captainmycaptain logged three tight works since last start; very interesting. Lightning Buzz has finished second in five of 11 starts; prefers minor spoils?