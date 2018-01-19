Best Bet: EIGHTH COMMANDMENT (7); Best Value: DEAN’S TICKET (9)

FIRST: Lake Party compiled sharp work slate for first start since November; primed and ready. Merger of Banks was a front-running second in last; dangerous. Heyitsnricopalazo debuts for Jeremiah Englehart; could be a runner.

SECOND: Leah’s Dream was a wire-to-wire winner in last and projects as the controlling speed once again. Luna Rising is fresh and could be in the garden spot if top selections hits the wall. Spinyatta makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez stable; must consider.

THIRD: Extinct Charm has drilled four times since taking backward step in last start; rebounds. Papa Shot owns fast numbers and is 1-for-1 on the Big A’s main track; very dangerous. Control Group looms the controlling speed; logical, short-priced player. Can You Diggit packs potent kick on best efforts.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: Overtime Olivia was a front-end second in debut; more to give. My Girl Annie is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Impazible Creek is working with a purpose for first start since October; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Bogulator owns fast back numbers and could be set for breakthrough in first start as a 4-year-old. Tanzania Road has delivered solid efforts in all three U.S. starts; dangerous. Summer Punch makes first start since claimed for $75k by Robertino Diodoro after refusing to break in debut at Saratoga; worth long look.

SIXTH: Old Upstart tallied career-best late-pace figure when a game second in last; more to come in third start of form cycle. Helooksthepart was a good-looking winner in last outing and consistently delivers strong efforts; big-time threat. Morning Buzz is another last-race winner that is ultra-consistent; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Eighth Commandment wheels back in a hurry after dominant score last week; ride the hot runner. Nothingbutasmile is speedy and adds blinkers; serious, front-running threat. Sandy Belle also is quick from the gate and was a wire-to-wire winner in lone start at the Big A; very dangerous.

EIGHTH: Bombshell makes peak start of form cycle and should be aided by stretch to 9 furlongs. Crimson Frost regressed in last start after fast-figured placing in previous race; bounce-back potential. Just Got Out owns positional speed and was a 4-length winner in last; very interesting.

NINTH: Dean’s Ticket can win from on or off the pace and owns a victory and a third in two starts at Aqueduct. Blind Devotion is fleet-footed but has been sidelined since April; must take the good with the bad. Lil Renegade could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Lady Constance was a front-end winner the first time she touched Big A soil; right in the thick of this.