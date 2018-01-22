Best Bet: INCUBATOR (6); Best Value: THIRSTY DONNERSTAG (5)

FIRST: Go tallied improved final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. Fools Gold, also second in last, has trained sharply in the interim; dangerous. Cadeau de Paix has worked twice since finishing just three lengths behind top selection last time; easily could close the gap.

SECOND: Cotton Town chased the pace when a fast-figured third at the distance last time; rates close call. Marriage Fever was second to much-the-best winner in last; big-time player. Nominal Dollars bested top selection by more than two lengths when second on Jan. 13; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Flick of an Eye is speedy and favorably posted in compact field; wire to wire. Just Got Out was a 4-length winner in last and hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Truth in the Lies, from streaking Jason Servis stable, owns fast numbers on “A” game.

FOURTH: St. Patrick Frost is riding a forward line on the numbers and should offer generous price. Tammany Giant bested top selection by more than two lengths when second last time; be no surprise. Salty Slew was fourth in same last race as top pair and could move forward in second start since two-month absence.

FIFTH: Thirsty Donnerstag gets favorable cutback to mile and should pack intensified late wallop at fat ticket. Fielding Gold was a strong second at this level last time; big-time player. Wilshire Star is speedy and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Archie would be aided by pace meltdown.

SIXTH: Incubator is fleet-footed, fresh and adds blinkers; controlling front-runner. Whyamisolucky runs late and will be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Curlin’s New Moon has drilled two times since improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous.

SEVENTH: Cairenn fired half-mile bullet since top-figured score at Laurel last time; ready for prime time. Lipstickonmycollar, another sharp shipper, has logged a second and two wins in last three starts; dangerous. Sand City is speedy and could play out as the dominant front-runner.

EIGHTH: Missile Bomb tallied front-end maiden score the first time he touched Big A soil; more to come. The Caretaker is training sharply and owns fast numbers on best efforts; very playable. Gehrig made wide rally when a strong second at this level last time; right in the thick of this. Mineralogy is speedy and drops; must be factored into the mix.