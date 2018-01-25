Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 28
Best Bet: ZONIC (1); Best Value: TIZ A CHANCE (7)
FIRST: Zonic is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures; ready to deliver best. Givetheman a Cigar has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Okeamo shows a work tab that culminated with 5-furlong bullet; very interesting.
SECOND: Three Eighty Eight should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Woundwithhereyes has trained swiftly since ultra-game placing in last; very dangerous. This Bird Can Sing regressed in last after fast-figured second in previous start; bounce-back threat.
THIRD: Cleo drops, adds blinkers and moves to dirt; set for wake-up. Forever Rising has finished second in last two; logical, short-priced player. Springtime Wind ships in for Mike Trombetta and would be aided by fast fractions.
FOURTH: Perina’s Pride needed last and owns fast figures on “A” efforts. Doinwhatshelikes drops in first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; fire sale? Familyofroses packs solid late kick on best races; price will be tempting.
FIFTH: Power Nap is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle; more to give. Too Fast to Pass was claimed by Rodriguez last month and compiled strong work tab for return; very dangerous. Bluegrass Singer is speedy and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat.
SIXTH: Merger of Banks projects as the main speed in maiden field with multiple newcomers. Ever Young is training with a purpose for first start since August for white-hot Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. No Hitter (Pletcher) and Kelvin (Rodriguez) are first timers that demand tote and paddock scrutiny.
SEVENTH: Tiz a Chance is rested and owns an advantageous stalker’s style; call in contentious mile. Nobody Move owns fast back numbers and breezed a half-mile on Thursday; very interesting. Fleet Irish owns solid late-pace figures; don’t ignore. Broken Engagement hails from Rodriguez barn and is more than good enough on best efforts.
EIGHTH: Danyelli looms the controlling speed on the fence in compact Ruthless field. Strategic Dreams owns three wins from four starts; be no surprise. Blushing Justine regressed in last after eye-catching score in debut; worth long look at long price.
NINTH: Cantweallgetalong was a useful fifth in last and should make forward move in second start since five-month layoff. Just Bustin is fleet-footed, moves to dirt and makes first with maiden-claiming tag; very dangerous. Lake Party wheels back in a hurry and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Freudian Analyst could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.